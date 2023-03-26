In her March 22 Wednesday Opinion column, “Amid the gloom of covid, a baby boom,” Catherine Rampell missed the major cause of the post-covid baby boom: lockdown! People spent a lot more time at home and did what comes naturally. But, more important, she was wrong about the desirability and need to continue the baby boom. The U.S. economy does not need more people to “improve”; it needs to redistribute the vast wealth that is there. If gross national product was shared equally, every man, woman and child would receive about $70,000. And that is just from redistributing annual income — a wealth tax would tap into the incredible concentration of riches.
Sure, with an aging population and fewer workers, very progressive payroll taxes would be needed as part of a general redistribution (not to make everyone equal, but to provide a decent floor and to lower an indecent ceiling). Plus, by Ms. Rampell’s logic, most countries would increase their population, especially those with a big carbon footprint, worsening the climate crisis and further exceeding the carrying capacity of the Earth.
Steven Klees, Silver Spring