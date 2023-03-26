In her March 22 Wednesday Opinion column, “Amid the gloom of covid, a baby boom,” Catherine Rampell missed the major cause of the post-covid baby boom: lockdown! People spent a lot more time at home and did what comes naturally. But, more important, she was wrong about the desirability and need to continue the baby boom. The U.S. economy does not need more people to “improve”; it needs to redistribute the vast wealth that is there. If gross national product was shared equally, every man, woman and child would receive about $70,000. And that is just from redistributing annual income — a wealth tax would tap into the incredible concentration of riches.