The March 23 editorial “ A sensible approach to protect middle-class bank deposits ” suggested that individuals with more than $250,000 in the bank “have the financial sophistication, or the armies of financial analysts, to assess bank balance sheets and suss out the likelihood that a bank is going to fail.”

Respectfully, I call foul on this out-of-thin-air statement. Neither the regulators nor the ratings agencies who had all of that information made such a determination ahead of time on Silicon Valley Bank. Yet, the roughly 30 percent of Americans with $250,000 or more in savings should. According to the New York Times, “In a rating system that tests for capital planning, liquidity risk management and governance and controls, consistently only about half of large banking institutions score ‘satisfactory’ across all three.” Critically, these grades are not public information likely to protect the viability of those banks were the information to be made available.