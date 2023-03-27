Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In all cases, sunshine is the antidote.

The antidote to fake news is fact-checking. The antidote to knockoffs sold fraudulently as the originals would be a tag that cannot be removed before final sale (as mattresses all carry). Sticking my head in where it does not belong, the question in the whiskey copyright case should be whether anyone will buy the dog toy because they are misled into thinking it is the whiskey they are buying.

The technology is common to print draft proposals on a facsimile of watermarked paper that shout DRAFT for the eyes of all to see. Deepfake-creating apps should be required to create deepfakes that announce themselves as such. We can all have our fun with outrageous parodies as long as no one is misled by them.

This, it seems to me, is not rocket science. We just have to have the will (including in Congress) to set out a regime that supports both free speech and enlightened consumers.

Avram Israel Reisner, Baltimore

