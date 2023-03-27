Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and major Democratic donor, is talking about investing large amounts of money to keep Donald Trump from being the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. It’s the kind of expensive, tactically questionable undertaking that big liberal donors have often wasted their money on in the past.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, a Supreme Court race is attracting significant money and national attention, even though few political junkies can name either candidate. It’s just the kind of down-ballot race that up until a few years ago Democrats would have appreciated the importance of belatedly while Republicans quietly poured in resources to maintain their grip on a key node of power.

Thankfully, efforts such as Hoffman’s are becoming less common, if not quite the exception rather than the rule. Democrats are outspending Republicans in that Wisconsin race. This shows Democrats have come a long way toward realizing that political power lost or gained at the state and local level, even in obscure contests, can reverberate all the way to Washington.

But they haven’t gotten to where they need to be. The problem is that the political figures and races that attract the most attention in the media aren’t necessarily the most important ones, and that can divert resources from where they really matter. In 2022, for instance, the second-most expensive House race in the country was in the 14th Congressional District of Georgia, where Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers raised $16 million, only to lose by 32 points.

Why did so many Democrats open their wallets for Flowers even though he was running in a district where Trump beat Joe Biden by 37 points? Because he was challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

We saw even more wasted money in 2020, when Jaime Harrison raised $130 million to lose to Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) by 10 points, and Amy McGrath raised $94 million and lost to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) by almost 20 points. For that $224 million, Democrats might have flipped an entire state legislature or two.

By contrast, Democrats in 2022 won a series of hotly contested governor’s races and flipped four legislative chambers: the Michigan House and Senate, the Minnesota Senate, and the Pennsylvania House. That gave them full control in Michigan and Minnesota, clearing the way for a wave of progressive legislation. And they defeated a raft of election-denying candidates for secretary of state, a position most people paid little attention to just a few years ago.

That happened not only because liberals drummed up attention to down-ballot races, but because many Democratic donors realized that the states are crucial, and the further down the ballot you go, the more leverage each dollar can have. Giving $100 to a Senate candidate spending $180 million — as Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) did in 2022 — will have very little impact. But give that same $100 to a state representative candidate who’ll only spend $100,000, and you’ve made a bigger difference.

Even more important is an infrastructure that can be maintained between elections, and it’s there that the big Democratic money is wising up. “We’ve gotten major funders to understand the importance of infrastructure and coordination in ways that were really hard sells when I came into this work a decade and a half ago,” said Greg Speed, president of the progressive organizing group America Votes.

There is also a “much greater understanding” of the need for “strong independent progressive movements in states and strong state parties,” Speed added. The Wisconsin election, which will determine who controls the state Supreme Court and thus how elections will be run in that key battleground, is a test of this coordination.

There’s no question Republicans waste money, too. But they have built-in advantages from the electoral college, the rural tilt of the Senate and extremely effective gerrymandering, which makes it less urgent for them to make gains in places where a lot of liberals live.

Democrats, on the other hand, have to overperform. That means not just winning presidential races (which they’re quite good at, having won the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections), but also making inroads in districts and states where they aren’t yet winning elections.

That requires convincing both small and large donors to put their money into laying a foundation for future success, which will never be as sexy as contributing to an election happening right now. Democrats still need more consistent funding between elections, Speed told me, to stay competitive in today’s battleground states and “make some bets in growing infrastructure in states that aren’t yet purple.”

It’s starting to happen. Groups such as Speed’s have multiplied, and still more money is going into state legislative races. It may not yet be the “50 state strategy” that Howard Dean promoted for the Democratic Party two decades ago. But liberals are certainly coming around to a better understanding of how to build sustainable power. It’s about time.

