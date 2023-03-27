Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If the economy is getting better, why doesn’t it feel that way to more Americans?

For months, my Post Opinions colleague Catherine Rampell has been writing about jobs, inflation and other economic issues — while trying to report about the disconnect she was noticing between top-level data and the sentiments she heard from many workers and other consumers. She dove deep into how inflation was affecting poor households last year, even though their wages looked to be rising faster than inflation. And when the pace of price increases began to slow from last year’s record highs, she didn’t stop reporting.

Today we’re publishing more of Catherine’s reporting on how inflation affects consumers — and why many feel so pessimistic about their finances. After talking with numerous families and poring over their expenses, she homed in on ways that inflation stresses not only Americans’ budgets but also their minds. This psychological impact often lingers, even when the headline-making numbers improve.

“Even these calculations don’t capture the full experience of what it’s felt like to live among so much economic uncertainty the past couple of years,” Catherine writes. “Americans are frustrated by rising costs, yes. But they’re also frustrated by how much more attention they must pay to these rising costs — attention that is itself costly.”

— Autumn Brewington

Chaser: Columnist Heather Long reports that the number of Americans earning under $15 an hour has fallen by half since the beginning of the pandemic. She writes that a new federal minimum wage could safeguard these encouraging gains.

Democrats’ unsexy spending

So it seems everyone is a little more careful with their money these days. Paul Waldman writes that this prudence is at last extending to a group of notoriously profligate spenders: Democratic donors.

Instead of frittering contributions into money sinks such as Jaime Harrison (D-Lost By 10 Points) or Amy McGrath (D-Lost By Even More), Paul writes, Democrats are realizing that “political power lost or gained at the state and local level, even in obscure contests, can reverberate all the way to Washington.”

Case in point: the upcoming vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court, where Democrats are outspending Republicans in a race they once would have slept on. Paul saw the pattern in plenty of down-ballot 2022 races, too.

Financing unsexy races won’t be enough for sustained wins, though, Paul says; Democrats additionally need to focus on the even less sexy “infrastructure that can be maintained between elections” so that campaign machines aren’t starting from scratch each cycle.

These small-race and non-race targets are also where money goes the longest way. In a tight economy, that should drive donors toward winnable contests.

Because when $10 is already diminished in the dairy aisle at the grocery store, no one wants it to amount to a goose egg for a long-shot candidate, too.

From assistant editor Rob Gebelhoff’s column on this invisible, intensifying infrastructure problem. Rob reports that some utilities are losing “as much as half or more of their water supply to leaks”; just as bad, many other jurisdictions have no idea of the severity of their crisis, as they don’t track losses.

That kicks off a vicious cycle: The more water wasted, the less money left to fix plumbing, then the worse the pipe deterioration, the more water wasted, ad infinitum in a nasty toilet-bowl spiral.

Last year’s infrastructure act rightly devoted money to fixing the problem, Rob writes — but without comprehensive tracking of where water is lost, how is anyone going to know what pipes to patch?

Chaser: Fixing the pipes will be especially critical in the dry Colorado River basin. But that won’t mean much without fixing the farms, too, columnist David Von Drehle wrote last year.

Less politics

The mainstream media has had a lot of fun with all the embarrassing revelations to come out of the Fox News-Dominion lawsuit, contributing columnist Jim Geraghty writes. In the long term, though, news outlets might be grateful for a Fox News victory.

For his latest piece, Geraghty interviewed Paul Clement, who represents Fox in the case. Clement argues that news organizations need “the ability to report newsworthy allegations and denials by public figures” without worrying about their veracity; the simple fact that they’re being made merits coverage. He also favors a pretty broad definition of what qualifies as “opinion” from Fox News hosts, rather than lies.

Obviously, the standards proposed by Fox’s counsel are helpful for, well, Fox. But Geraghty says they could get other media companies out of jams down the road, too.

Chaser: If Fox News does lose and is looking for a refresh, humor columnist Alexandra Petri has a whole lineup of lifestyle shows ready to go — “The Next Mrs. Murdoch,” “Straight Eye” and more.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Two-minute showers

Won’t counteract the plumbing’s

Twenty-four-hour leak

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

