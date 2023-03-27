Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The talent level this season is world-class. In fact, many athletes are likely to leave college teams after the April 13-15 NCAA championships to train for the 2024 Olympics. In past seasons, many top female gymnasts went to UCLA to train with famed former coach Valorie Kondos Field. But she retired in 2019, and this new generation of athletes has spread out around the country, creating one of the most competitive seasons in memory, in which many teams have a legitimate shot at the top prize.

But what really makes college gymnastics worth watching right now is the joy. Athletes dance and tumble to songs by Dr. Dre, Salt-N-Pepa and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” Teammates and fans in the stands mimic some of the dance moves alongside the competitors. When a gymnast ends a routine, the whole team runs out to high-five her. It’s hard not to smile. The joy of this “March Gladness” is contagious.

It’s a noticeable contrast to the Olympics, in which so many young women look thin and exhausted. The world recently learned how Team USA gymnasts endured years of starvation, mental abuse and sexual assault. Star Olympian Simone Biles withdrew from most events at the Tokyo competition to protect her mental and physical health, which was yet another wake-up call about the problems that remain at the elite level.

College gymnasts are clearly having fun. They are also diverse. This season the first women’s team from a Historically Black College and University — Fisk University — competed, and many of the top athletes heading into the postseason are women of color. It’s an encouraging sign for the sport’s future.

Social media has helped to amplify the stuck landings and superhuman flips. Back in 2019, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s floor routine went viral. As catchy as the routine was, Ohashi pointed out how she almost quit gymnastics due to body shaming and the grueling Olympic training regime — and that the NCAA program revived her love of the sport. Now, TikTok is full of college gymnastics moments — and warnings not to try the stunts at home.

For longtime fans, this is a gymnastics season to remember. For anyone just tuning in, prepare to be amazed.

