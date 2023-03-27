The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion ‘March Gladness’: College gymnastics is having an amazing moment

By the
|
March 27, 2023 at 5:41 p.m. EDT
Gymnast Sunisa Lee of Auburn University competes on the floor during a meet against LSU at a sold out Neville Arena on Feb. 10 in Auburn, Ala. (Stew Milne/Getty Images)
Listen
3 min

March Madness basketball is not the only college sport dishing out wild and wonderful feats this spring. College gymnastics is having an equally thrilling season that’s about to culminate in surprising twists and turns — literally. The NCAA regionals begin this week.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

There’s a reason arenas across the country have been sold out for women’s gymnastics this year: Records are getting broken weekly and perfect 10s are back in style. (One recent meet included nine different routines that garnered perfect scores.) Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas has earned so many of those coveted “10s” that she’s on the verge of breaking the all-time NCAA gymnastics record of 28. She’s up against fierce competition. Four other women competing in the postseason are U.S. Olympians from the 2020 Tokyo team, including all-around champion Sunisa Lee of Auburn University who has plenty of 10s on her résumé, too. Olympian Jade Carey, the floor exercise gold medalist, is already on the list of perfect 10 leaders in college gymnastics after a mere two seasons at Oregon State. Several other competitors are veterans of World Championship teams.

The talent level this season is world-class. In fact, many athletes are likely to leave college teams after the April 13-15 NCAA championships to train for the 2024 Olympics. In past seasons, many top female gymnasts went to UCLA to train with famed former coach Valorie Kondos Field. But she retired in 2019, and this new generation of athletes has spread out around the country, creating one of the most competitive seasons in memory, in which many teams have a legitimate shot at the top prize.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/7

End of carousel

But what really makes college gymnastics worth watching right now is the joy. Athletes dance and tumble to songs by Dr. Dre, Salt-N-Pepa and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” Teammates and fans in the stands mimic some of the dance moves alongside the competitors. When a gymnast ends a routine, the whole team runs out to high-five her. It’s hard not to smile. The joy of this “March Gladness” is contagious.

Follow Editorial Board's opinionsFollow

It’s a noticeable contrast to the Olympics, in which so many young women look thin and exhausted. The world recently learned how Team USA gymnasts endured years of starvation, mental abuse and sexual assault. Star Olympian Simone Biles withdrew from most events at the Tokyo competition to protect her mental and physical health, which was yet another wake-up call about the problems that remain at the elite level.

College gymnasts are clearly having fun. They are also diverse. This season the first women’s team from a Historically Black College and University — Fisk University — competed, and many of the top athletes heading into the postseason are women of color. It’s an encouraging sign for the sport’s future.

Hugh Hewitt: March Madness can keep us sane

Social media has helped to amplify the stuck landings and superhuman flips. Back in 2019, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s floor routine went viral. As catchy as the routine was, Ohashi pointed out how she almost quit gymnastics due to body shaming and the grueling Olympic training regime — and that the NCAA program revived her love of the sport. Now, TikTok is full of college gymnastics moments — and warnings not to try the stunts at home.

For longtime fans, this is a gymnastics season to remember. For anyone just tuning in, prepare to be amazed.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...