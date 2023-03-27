I read Sandra G. Boodman’s March 21 Medical Mysteries column, “‘I was getting desperate,’” and was astounded to find what might be the answer to my lifelong inherited, low-frequency hearing loss — now, at my age of 70.
Attention has not been given to low-frequency hearing loss because it is so rare. But for those of us who have it, it’s been a lifetime of struggle. I have trouble with men’s voices — and my bosses were usually men. All the experiences that Marlene Schultz, the subject of the article, suffered were mine, too.
Christine Sihag, North Bethesda