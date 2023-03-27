I read Sandra G. Boodman’s March 21 Medical Mysteries column, “‘ I was getting desperate, ’” and was astounded to find what might be the answer to my lifelong inherited, low-frequency hearing loss — now, at my age of 70.

This article was well researched, with a perspective that a lifetime of my ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctors missed. They know nothing about it, not even the PhD-credentialed audiologists — who fooled me into purchasing a set of hearing aids for $4,000 (at age 57) — knowing full well that they would not help low-frequency hearing loss. This article even explained a procedure that can fix the problem — a doctor in Philadelphia!