An anonymous White House source in David Ignatius’s March 24 op-ed, “A move to undo a political play on the Space Command,” suggested that President Biden will upend the Air Force decision to put the Space Command headquarters at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. The op-ed claimed that President Donald Trump chose Huntsville for political reasons. In fact, the Air Force secretary made the decision, which was confirmed by the acting defense secretary and finalized by the president.

The pick — Huntsville — was based on the facts.

A 2020 Air Force search for the best location for the Space Command reviewed criteria such as infrastructure, capabilities and the quality of the local community. The study evaluated 66 locations in 26 states. Redstone ranked No. 1.

On Feb. 22, 2021, then-Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said, “Secretary [Lloyd] Austin has communicated to Air Force leaders that he supports their decision-making process about the preferred location of Space Command headquarters.”

Yet Colorado’s congressional delegation cried foul, claiming a flawed process. Two independent studies from the Department of Defense Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office nonetheless affirmed the process that ranked Alabama as the best choice for the Space Command. Colorado didn’t make the top three.

The military’s decision to place the Space Command at Redstone Arsenal is what is best for national security and for taxpayers. If Mr. Biden overrules the Air Force, it will be Washington at its worst — a president putting politics above plain facts. The Space Command belongs in the Rocket City.

Tommy Tuberville, Washington

The writer, a Republican, represents Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

