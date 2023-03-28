It’s disappointing to see the negligence of the Biden administration and Republican politicians reported in the March 23 news article “White House will disband covid-19 team in May.” The past year has seen American deaths from the coronavirus consistently between 1,700 and 5,000 weekly — many times the numbers of deaths from other risks we take seriously, such as auto accidents. The false narrative that the “pandemic has receded” is actually a symptom of politicians ignoring its ongoing toll.