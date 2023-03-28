I attended Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s March 9 education town hall hosted by CNN. Unlike the writers of the March 18 letters “ Mr. Youngkin’s town hall ,” I thought the governor presented a clear definition of his education priorities while remaining courteous and respectful to each questioner and the moderator. He explained his vision to raise the quality of education, raise the expectations of students and teachers, and eliminate political indoctrination in Virginia’s public schools.

Parents support Mr. Youngkin’s goal to raise the bar for academic excellence. Parents are their children’s primary educators and caregivers and know what’s good for them; their values deserve to be respected. The public education monopoly controlled by unions and bureaucrats marginalizes parents by rejecting transparency and preventing parents from having a significant say in their children’s education.

Some might have been disappointed in the governor’s answers because they disagreed with his priorities or because he didn’t get tripped up. When answering the question from a transgender student concerning bathrooms, he spoke about the need for single-user bathrooms cited in the Virginia Department of Education Model Policies. Accommodations can be made without sacrificing the needs of one student over another. All children are deserving of compassion; some are not more “equal” than others.