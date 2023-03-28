Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most interestingly, she also lays side by side the best options for deciding exactly how many members there should be. The seven plans each rely on a different calculation and produce a different House size. (Democracy is “about math,” she writes. Chilling.) The outcomes range from 572 members to a very cozy 9,400.

Though all the options make a lot more sense than the model we’ve been stuck with since the 1920s, Danielle ultimately picks a favorite. It’s dynamic and can help the House grow stably with the country, but that means it’s extra number-y, too.

“But, hey, America!” she writes. “Can we handle the math, or what?”

I’m down, but when the math involves the cube root of the population, I’d better let Danielle explain first.

Chaser: A slightly less serious structural proposal from humor columnist Alexandra Petri in 2021 to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 107,601.

The raccoon dogs did nothing wrong

First things first: It’s not the raccoon dogs’ fault. Look at the picture. Could a creature that cute really be held responsible for kicking off a pandemic?

Alas, fresh data suggests that the canids might have connected covid-19 in bats to covid in people, somewhere among the chaos of the wet market in Wuhan, China. But the presence of raccoon dogs there was humans’ doing, science journalist (and zoonotic spillover expert) David Quammen writes — the culmination of many years in which the animal was abused.

Quammen chronicles how raccoon dogs went from being favorites of folk tales to getting hunted down, flayed and even, ahem, “executed by anal electrocution.” Eventually, they found their way to delicacy status in China’s animal markets.

We know the lesson by now: The closer our quarters with truly wild animals, the likelier we are to inherit their illnesses. If that’s what happened here, Quammen says, “we have only ourselves to blame.”

Another covid lesson we’ve learned many times over is that peak protection from vaccines and boosters only lasts so long. Columnist Leana Wen says it’s time to let vulnerable groups top-up their immunity again if they want to.

Most people wouldn’t give a second thought to getting an additional shot this spring, but the option could provide peace of mind to those who are most worried among us.

From health policy analysts Erin E. Trish and Karen Van Nuys’s surprising suggestion for lowering drug prices: Insurance shouldn’t cover generic drugs.

Their op-ed argues that cutting out insurers on these cheap drugs would strip away “an opaque, profit-generating structure that provides no value for patients.” Generics’ cost to consumers would fall below current co-pay prices without that middleman, and insurance plans’ narrower coverage could make premiums decrease, as well.

A great analogy drives home their point: Auto insurance doesn’t cover oil changes; why should health insurance muck up medicine’s cheap and simple equivalent?

Major League Baseball’s Opening Day is Thursday, which gives you two days to first be utterly humiliated by columnist George Will’s annual baseball quiz.

You might be familiar with the test already; I eagerly await it each spring, and despite having taken a full semester on the history of baseball as an undergrad, I invariably perform below where guessing would have statistically landed me.

Should you end the quiz as despondent as I usually do, contributing columnist Abraham Jiménez Enoa has a piece about baseball that might give you a little more hope.

It’s about Cuba’s attempt to revive its national team by welcoming back once-denounced athletes from abroad. The story is complicated, and the Cuban exile community’s feelings about it even more so, but Abraham writes that ultimately “a struggling team came to represent a fragmented country seeking to reunite.”

Chaser: If home runs aren’t your thing, how about handsprings? The Editorial Board writes that after a difficult stretch for the sport, joy is finally back in gymnastics.

