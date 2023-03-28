Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his March 23 Thursday Opinion column, “Thanks to Trump, the pre-Ike GOP is back with a vengeance,” Max Boot issued a timely warning about the ominous shift in Republican Party attitudes toward future U.S. support for Ukraine. I concur that, at least for a large number of “base” Republicans — unrepentant loyalists of former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — the party appears to be veering very close to outright, unfettered isolationism. I suggest two caveats to Mr. Boot’s otherwise gloomy prognosis.

First, as long as the Biden administration remains in office, there is relatively little that the Trump-DeSantis wing can do to seriously undermine present U.S. support for Ukraine. In the meantime, Mr. DeSantis has been forced by prominent members of his own party to walk back his earlier, anti-U.S.-aid remarks.

Second, even with a potential diminution of U.S. assistance to Ukraine, there remain other, less politicized, means for providing it. The most significant step in this direction is a near-$16 billion loan package just announced by the International Monetary Fund to help Ukraine rebuild its severely shattered economy. More such assistance from Washington and other Western allies can be expected.

Take heart, Mr. Boot.

John Starrels, Chevy Chase

The writer is a retired senior public affairs officer for the International Monetary Fund.

GiftOutline Gift Article