All told, Virginia taxpayers will pay departing state schools chief Jillian Balow more than $296,000 to essentially go away after a year on the job [“ Governor picks Balow’s successor as state schools chief ,” Metro, March 23]. This payment equals just one year’s salary for Ms. Balow, including payments for health-care costs and unused vacation and sick time. And all this to secure Ms. Balow’s agreement not to sue our commonwealth — for what, the governor won’t say.

In her defense, Ms. Balow plans to do some consulting with the Youngkin administration going forward (I’d hope so), but, given the good governor’s focus on reducing fraud, waste and abuse in our budget, might we ask: What was Ms. Balow apparently threatening to sue Virginia for? How is it the governor doesn’t have to explain this exorbitant payment to a former official? And, if I promise not to sue Virginia, might I be eligible for such generosity?