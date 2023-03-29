Banning or forcing a sale of TikTok on mere speculation would undermine the rule of law and protection of private business property and infringe on freedom of speech. Even after evidence of Facebook’s role in Russian election interference , the government did not ban Facebook.

I appreciated the balanced coverage in the March 24 front-page article “ TikTok’s future uncertain after grilling in House ,” which noted that no evidence has been produced to show that TikTok is a propaganda tool of the Chinese Communist Party or that TikTok is a threat to national security.

As we mark the 20-year invasion of Iraq, we should learn lessons from uncritical acceptance of false narratives to further political aims. Sadly, the bipartisan congressional consensus against TikTok has failed to learn this lesson. The media played a key role here as well. I fully agree that there is a need for regulations to protect data privacy and appropriate content, especially for young children. But this should apply to all tech companies rather than just TikTok.