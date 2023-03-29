Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was very troubling to learn in the March 24 Metro article “Va. tightens policy on restoring right to vote” of the absence of transparency in the change by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in restoring civil rights to Virginians who have served time for a felony conviction. It is more troubling to learn that the revised process lacks specific criteria and has resulted in greatly reduced numbers of people having their rights restored. This disenfranchises those who have paid for their crime.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James (R), on March 22, responded to state Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake), chairman of the Virginia Senate Privileges and Elections Committee, who asked on behalf of a constituent whether Mr. Youngkin changed state policy for restoring rights to felons who had served their time: Former inmates “are informed upon release the recommendation of applying and given a paper application.” The governor did not provide even minimal transparency. It should not take a letter from an elected representative to bring to light a major change in an important government policy that affects thousands of Virginians.

The League of Women Voters supports the automatic restoration of civil rights of felons, regardless of the nature of their crime, on their release from incarceration or on completion of probation or parole. The process should be easy to understand, accessible, transparent and fair with information about the criteria made available to all. The process should be identical for all felons, regardless of the nature of their crime.

The governor has said that he believes in second chances. Perhaps he could give us all the first chance to know how the surreptitiously changed process works.

Janet M. Gorn, Montclair

The writer is president of the League of Women Voters of the Prince William-Fauquier area.

