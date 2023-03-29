Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Well, of course, that doesn’t extend to the Editorial Board’s urging to ban AR-15-style rifles, despite the fact the guns are designed exclusively for mass killing and have been used in 10 of the 17 deadliest shootings in the United States since 2012, as well as in Nashville this week.

It doesn’t include the board’s plea to at least limit the capacities of assault-style rifles’ magazines either, even though forcing a shooter to reload could save lives — say, six of the nine killed in Dayton, Ohio, in 2019 when a gunman armed with a 100-round drum magazine hit more than two dozen people in 32 seconds.

“Stopping at nothing” does stop at strict liability for gun manufacturers, and at universal background checks for gun purchases, and at mandatory licensing and education for gun owners. These are ideas from among the letters six exasperated readers sent in. But no matter.

And, to be sure, there’s no challenging conservatives’ belief, as columnist Paul Waldman sees things, that “the freedom to own guns is more important than the freedom not to be terrorized by the presence of guns and that the trade off in lives lost has been worth it.” Don’t fight either the notion that the path to safety is “paved with yet more guns.”

To protect our children, we will focus on the bad books they shouldn’t be reading, the wanton exposure to art in art class and all those nefarious drag queens reading them stories that make them laugh and learn.

“Imagine being a parent,” she writes, “and seeing the door open, and your child come through it, unharmed, with a complaint about a textbook. Unthinkable. Awful. Frightening. We must pass legislation.”

We’ll stop at nothing, she writes. After all, it’s right where we usually stop.

Chaser: If anything can break through the paralysis on regulating guns, it might be The Post’s 3D animation of how a bullet from an AR-15-style gun decimates a child’s body. It’s heavy, but look at it when you have a moment.

Then, if ever legislators are ready to act on this epidemic, assistant editor Rob Gebelhoff’s long-running project assessing and categorizing a host of gun-control proposals would be a promising place to start.

On walking

The country seems awfully broken right now, but though there might not be a clear path to repairing it, there’s at least one to re-envisioning it. You’ll just have to go on foot.

Former journalist Neil King Jr.’s op-ed recounts his journey walking from D.C. to New York; it took a bit longer than the Acela, but what he slowly saw along the way was worth so much more than the haste most of us live in.

“Attention,” King quotes poet Mary Oliver, “is the beginning of devotion.”

Along the way, he considered fruit trees and ospreys. In the hinges of an old barn, he saw how history unfolds, then sometimes gets folded up again and put away. Small, deliberate conversations along his journey enlightened him about the people who populate this place.

“I am not pretending that a long walk will cure us of our personal or national woes,” King writes. “But I can attest to deep astonishment, as the weeks and miles ticked by, at how the quiet attentiveness of those days cleansed my eyes and opened my spirit.”

That sounds like a nice place to start.

From Alyssa Rosenberg’s column arguing that child care should be more expensive. It’s a service whose true costs are hidden, she writes, and raising the prices would blow that wide open. Alyssa also thinks child-care workers deserve to be paid plenty more anyway — but she doesn’t want parents picking up (all of) the difference. Governments and businesses should be paying for the ways they benefit from child care, too.

One particularly interesting point: The business world is already paying for the lack of child care, in lost productivity; why not pay less upfront to guarantee parents can work without worrying who’s taking care of their kid?

Chaser: Late last year, the Editorial Board provided its own plan for fixing the United States’ flagging child-care industry.

Smartest, fastest

And instead of a closing Bye-Ku today, here’s another benediction from Mary Oliver:

it is a serious thing

just to be alive

on this fresh morning

in the broken world.

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

