It is an ingrained human trait to powerfully resist discovering you were wrong, conned or misled. Former president Donald Trump attracted the support of many of his followers by telling them countless untruths, many of which they believed. Unless or until these supporters come to realize they have been lied to and conned and are actually mistaken about things they hold to be true, not only will they remain loyal to Mr. Trump but they will also resent anyone who tries to dissuade them of what they so fervently believe.