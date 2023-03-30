Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columnist Perry Bacon left D.C. for Kentucky in 2018, in part to better understand the voters there, and he has since felt the sting of living in a state that he says hates him. He loves Louisville, he writes, and “its people, culture, restaurants, schools.” But the Republican legislators who rule over the state “revel in attacking Democrats and liberals and probably would prefer if we just left.”

Perry is certain that Republicans in California or New York chafe at the governance there, too, but he argues that this problem of actual malice is unique to GOP-run states. He’d have less of an issue with the Republican agenda were it not so much more concerned with “controlling people with liberal values than helping anyone.” Alas, the own-the-libs plank dominates.

Naturally, Perry wonders whether to stay. Returning to Washington or heading off to New York would mean leaving a whole life behind, and he explains how migration en masse would only exacerbate “some of the worst trends in national politics.”

So he’s not going anywhere soon. And maybe that’s exactly the key. Contributing columnist Theodore Johnson’s latest piece is about how building tolerance takes patience, then practice, just as with muscle.

Having been in the Navy for two decades, Ted looks to the armed services for an example of this lesson: White World War II veterans who served in integrated units had much more advanced views on race after the war than did peers who hadn’t fought alongside Black soldiers — but this progressivism waned after years of atrophy to those old connections.

Most of us (I hope!) rarely go through an experience as intensely transformative as war, so how much more slippery are the benefits of diversity for us regular old civilians? We ought to nurture them even more carefully if we’re not to slide into indifference.

Collectively, that careful attention can get us to the America that Ted envisions, one that “prizes a fair society of diverse peoples.”

Chaser: Believing in an improved America requires another muscle: hope. Contributing columnist Amanda Ripley explains the concrete ways we can all train ourselves to be better at it — starting with a hope quiz!

Congratulations! It’s a … smartphone.

We’ve published in recent weeks analyses of dropping fertility rates in Russia and in China. In each instance, the writer proposed that the answer had a lot to do with a bleak political outlook.

Well, birthrates are dropping in the United States, too (notwithstanding a pandemic baby boomlet). Given that this is America and it is the year 2023, one cannot rule out “bleak political outlook” as a reason. But what if we should be blaming … the iPhone?

Columnist Charles Lane writes that the swift drop in U.S. births began in 2007, right at the dawn of the smartphone era. You might remember the brief don’t-put-your-iPhone-in-your-front-pocket fertility panic from a few years ago, but we’re just now reckoning with how smartphones’ cultural revolution might have transformed family planning, too.

Chuck weaves in the findings of a curious 2001 study that looked at how the arrival of television in developing nations affected fertility there; no surprise, some people ended up too busy to form relationships, spending as they were hours and hours each day watching the tube.

That doesn’t sound familiar, does it?

“It’s reasonable to react to these numbers with horror,” columnist David Byler writes in his piece unpacking Greene’s fundraising hauls. We all know about the space lasers and QAnon stuff and other disturbing MTG views.

But don’t you also react with a little bit of … awe? Greene, a no-name not so long ago, has managed to make herself one of the most important figures in the Republican Party, and she has Speaker Kevin McCarthy eating out of her hand.

David’s column charts her vexing rise from fringe to mainstream (or, rather, her vexing shove of the mainstream down under her fringe throne). He also explains how her crown could eventually be knocked off, even as secure as it looks now.

Chaser: Greene’s conspiracies have nothing on Donald Trump’s big one that columnist Karen Tumulty wrote about this week: The end is near.

Less politics

Your first-aid kit is ready for an upgrade: The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses, will soon be offered over the counter.

Columnist Leana Wen, who has advocated this policy change for years, linked up with assistant editor Robert Gebelhoff for a quick chat about the news. Her biggest takeaway is that putting Narcan alongside Nasonex is a huge step toward normalizing it: “It sends the crucial message that addiction is a disease and that people overdosing deserve our care and compassion.”

As a city dweller who has kept Narcan around for the better half of a year now in case a good Samaritan moment ever arises, I was particularly pleased to read Leana’s suggestion that every household get some on hand. So head to her chat with Rob — it’s got great tips in it — then maybe head to your pharmacy.

Smartest, fastest

The Bye-Ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Wow, nice progress, dude!

Your tolerance looks massive

I should hit some reps

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

