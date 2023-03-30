Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re wondering how a hidebound U.S. military is going to compete against smart, aggressive adversaries in the future, consider the example of Schuyler M. Moore, the recently appointed, 30-year-old chief technology officer of U.S. Central Command. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Moore told me bluntly that in her new job of managing innovation at Centcom, 70 percent of the challenge is overcoming “bureaucratic processes, old ways of thinking and legacy systems.” She’s absolutely right. Those obstacles have frustrated would-be defense modernizers for decades. Now, it seems, Centcom may be empowering people to begin fixing them.

Moore’s résumé is a reminder of what makes America exceptional. She’s an Asian American from California who studied at Harvard and was a champion platform diver there. But following an injury, she took a leave and taught school in Afghanistan. After Harvard, she got a master’s in strategic studies at Georgetown, worked for a fancy defense consulting group, advised the Defense Innovation Board and worked for Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), an Iraq vet and defense reform advocate.

Advertisement

Then Moore did something even more interesting. She joined the U.S. Navy Reserve as an intelligence officer. She was deployed to Bahrain last year as part of a new Centcom Navy unit called Task Force 59 that was experimenting with unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. After she served eight months there, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the Centcom commander, named her his chief technology officer.

Follow David Ignatius 's opinions Follow

This process of fusing high-tech brainpower with the military (and other parts of the U.S. government) is among the most important challenges facing the country. Imagine the impact if Moore’s story was replicated widely — and a generation of smart, creative women and men from diverse backgrounds decided it was cool to work on complex national security and social problems.

Kurilla was the first regional combatant commander to name a CTO. He wanted to make Centcom a laboratory for innovation, after its frustrating decades of overseeing America’s “endless wars” in the Middle East. Necessity was the mother of invention at Centcom: As the United States reduced its footprint in the Middle East, Kurilla needed technology to replace some of the tens of thousands of troops and billions of dollars in weapons that had been part of America’s agonizing effort to police the region.

Advertisement

The Pentagon needs speed and agility as it moves to embrace new technology. Our existing military-industrial-congressional complex, as Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) used to call it, excels at producing the aircraft carriers, fighter jets and submarines that are built by giant defense contractors. Smaller tech companies have some brilliant defense ideas, but often they can’t cross what’s known as the “valley of death” between innovation and production.

The challenge for Moore and other modernizers is to advance that transition. She gave me some practical examples. Task Force 59 had acquired an unmanned surface vessel that could race across the seas at 80 knots. Unfortunately, it used a kind of fuel that wasn’t available in the Centcom area of operations. The task force pressed the vessel’s manufacturer, and in 90 days it had switched to a different fuel system. “In the Defense Department, that speed of change is unheard of,” Moore rightly says.

Often, the military needs to exploit off-the-shelf technology from commercial companies. Moore says that’s what’s happening with a network of smart ocean sensors that were developed for the tuna-fishing industry by a Spanish company called Marine Instruments. These long-lived buoys can detect fish (or, with different programming, ships and subs) and using AI, can analyze the data and feed it back to a control center. The key, says Moore, is that commanders “have given us freedom to think outside the box.”

Advertisement

The harsh environment of the Middle East makes it an ideal test lab. “It is incredibly hot, sandy, salty, windy in ways that will push” new systems to the limit, she told reporters in December. Centcom operates what she calls a “capabilities sprint model” in which the command conducts exercises with advanced analytical, targeting and operating systems, finds the flaws, and conducts another exercise 90 days later with improved software and hardware.

This process of modernization is happening at other commands, too. I visited Fort Bragg in North Carolina in February, where Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue had just overseen an exercise called “Scarlet Dragon” to test AI and data-driven technologies for the 18th Airborne Corps, which includes some of the Army’s most elite units. Some of these technologies are being shared with the Ukrainian military to fight Russia and could help deter China from attacking Taiwan.

“We don’t have five or 10 years to wait for the perfect solution. We have to solve problems right now,” Moore tells me. That’s the spirit that animated America’s high-tech entrepreneurs, from Steve Jobs to Elon Musk. It’s good to see innovators disrupting the military, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article