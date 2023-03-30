Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War, I was on a call with an Army veteran whose service in the late 1980s and early 1990s spanned the Gulf War. He asked a question no one had posed to me in the seven years since I retired from the Navy: “How much of the military is still part of your personal identity?”

Taken by surprise, I responded before having a good answer, stumbling through a list of personal behaviors shaped by being in the armed forces — an obsession with being on time, efforts to maintain the Navy’s fitness standards, the sprinkling of military jargon into casual conversation. But the truth is that every passing day finds my identity a little less connected to my past as an officer. That past will never disappear; it was so central to who I was for two decades. But in my daily life and in how I conceive of myself today, I no longer wear my service on my sleeve, in both senses of the phrase.

The military’s diminishing role in my identity probably shouldn’t be surprising. I haven’t cultivated that part of myself; instead, I’ve chosen a mid-life transformation into a scholar of Black American politics and democracy. This puts me in places where racial equality and public policy are central. Uniforms and defense strategy no longer rule the day. Hold this thought for a moment: The parts of our identity that aren’t exercised and nurtured tend to weaken with time.

Being a Navy man has provided some valuable insights concerning our multiracial democracy and how to strengthen it, however. The armed forces are routinely held up as a paragon of America’s promise, a model of a large and diverse collection of people who come together and work toward a common goal in ways generally perceived to be fair and meritocratic. This helps explain why it remains the nation’s most trusted public institution. And it’s also the reason many civic practitioners look to the military for lessons in building solidarity in a time of hyper-partisanship and toxic political polarization.

A note of caution is needed here. There are some obvious drawbacks to modeling a more cohesive society on the military. It’s an institution whose members voluntarily give up full access to certain rights, such as speech and privacy, that most Americans have no interest in surrendering. And its rigid hierarchy and customs do not mesh well with the deification of liberty and individualism that permeate U.S. culture.

More than these, there is the subtle fact noted above: The presumed benefits of military service in facilitating relationships and trust among diverse groups of people are limited and can be tenuous. To endure, they need frequent exercise. If they are not tended to, they also weaken and recede.

World War II and the 1940s provide an example of this phenomenon. Though the military remained largely segregated during the war, a few integrated units were eventually established. In 1945, President Harry Truman’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services surveyed White troops who served in integrated units and found that 64 percent held an unfavorable view of Black Americans before their service, but 77 percent viewed Black people favorably afterward. And the vast majority no longer opposed integrating the military. After returning home, White veterans were more likely than other White Americans to support federal anti-lynching legislation and voting rights for Black people.

But within 20 years, those positive developments seem to have been largely lost. Political scientist Steven White found that “the white veterans analyzed in the 1960s were just as supportive of Jim Crow segregation as southern whites who did not serve, and they were not any more sympathetic to the sit-in movement.” He also notes that while White veterans of the period, especially those in the South, were more likely to have a Black friend than White civilians, those friendships did not ameliorate their positions on Jim Crow and the civil rights movement. The more time that passed from their service alongside Black Americans, the weaker their support for civil rights became. And whereas immediately after the war their integrated service improved their opinion of Black people, two decades later it appeared that their Black friend had become the exception to their views of Black Americans generally.

The lesson is evident: The benefits of diversity only endure if connections are fostered and maintained. Once we reside, by choice or by circumstance, in a less tolerant community, we become more prone to adopt its values and views. Even an experience as intense as war doesn’t create inherently resilient and lasting bonds across difference — without renewal, without nourishment, the bonds atrophy and can be replaced by resentment or indifference.

The United States teeters between two versions of a republic: one that prizes a fair society of diverse peoples and another that insists freedom is for the few. The one we feed is the one we will become.

