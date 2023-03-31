Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In arresting Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the state he controls are sending a very clear message to the international community, and the United States in particular: Journalism in Russia is dead, and foreign correspondents are not welcome. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Putin didn’t simply move to expel foreign journalists as a group. He instead picked off one, took him hostage, and will now in all likelihood subject him to a lengthy show trial. As the Brittney Griner affair demonstrates, Putin considers hostage-taking a key part of his foreign policy arsenal.

As news broke of Gershkovich’s arrest, however, most of the news coverage conveyed a different message. Almost unanimously, it suggested that Gershkovich was accused of espionage, and usually did so in the headline. This is, at best, doing the dirty work of perpetuating an unproven narrative of a bad-faith state actor.

It may sound unorthodox for me to say this, but as a journalist who has not only seen this movie before but starred in it, I think my colleagues are perpetrating journalistic malpractice.

In recent years, I have gotten increasingly bold in calling out this problem whenever an American is detained abroad. News editors and reporters sometimes push back.

Their argument usually goes as follows: “While we agree that in all likelihood the charges are false and this fellow citizen is being held as leverage because he is an American, we don’t know that for sure. What we do know is that the authorities said they have arrested him because of allegations of a crime.”

“And besides,” they usually add, “no one actually believes the charges.”

While those justifications are understandable, it does not mean foregrounding the charges is the right way to approach these stories. After all, it is equally true that Russia has a serial track record of doing exactly what they just did to Gershkovich.

We don’t yet know whether he was taken as a bargaining chip, or to be made an example of. Or both. But we do know that an authoritarian regime has arrested and charged with crimes a journalist from a major news outlet, and that a broad campaign of slander on social media accompanied his arrest.

All that context is vital, and needs to be at the top of stories. Readers should of course know what Gershkovich was accused of, but it ought not be the top of the piece. Playing it down the middle just makes us Putin’s stenographers.

Many good and intelligent people in the West instinctively believe that when an individual is accused of a crime, there is at least some probable cause. That instinct is a fundamental reason for why the presumption of innocence is a core principle of our criminal justice system. It’s also why suspending these principles is authoritarians’ preferred way to silence critics.

Our first instinct must be to defend all journalists’ rights to do their work. We must also remind readers that charges against journalists are usually admissions that their work has cut too close to the bone. Gershkovich recently co-authored an article illustrating the mounting difficulties facing Russia’s economy. One thing authoritarians and autocrats seem to have in common is that they are thin-skinned.

If you take anything away from the massive volume of Evan Gershkovich coverage coming your way in the coming days, let it be this: He is a hostage until proven otherwise.

