Thanks to The Post for the courage and prescience in publishing the hard and horrific truth about what an AR-15 round does to a child’s body [“How AR-15 bullets blow the body apart,” news, March 29]. I wept as I read the sober facts about the trauma of these high-energy rounds on a body, especially the body of a small child.

The public needs to be held accountable and should experience the horror and the pain of seeing these disturbing illustrations. It’s the very smallest price we should all pay for not rising up and demanding that our do-nothing Congress pass a law immediately to ban all of these assault weapons. It’s the minimal response we should have to the continued wave of school shootings, many if not most involving AR-15-style long guns.

Ernie Stokely, Dallas

Regarding the March 29 front-page article “American icon: Revered and reviled.”:

Some Republicans fear that the solution to mass shootings consists of liberals taking away their guns. It is being said that these liberals want to reduce their freedom and liberties by ignoring the Constitution and the Second Amendment. Apparently, liberals want to do this by placing a ban on assault weapons designed for use in war. It is not clear that this hyper-individualism is making America safer.

In 1965, I was trained to use the M16, the AR-15’s cousin, at Fort Benning’s Infantry School in preparation to fight a war. This powerful, deadly weapon should be used only in war.

The assault weapons ban of 1994 worked. Several studies have documented a reduction in crime and deaths.

Joe Pegnato, Reston

