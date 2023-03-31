The arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich in Russia on espionage charges should be seen clearly and immediately for what it truly represents: hostage-taking by the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin is engaging in state-sponsored barbarism.
Mr. Putin’s critics and opposition figures have regularly faced violence and death. Brave reporter Anna Politkovskaya was murdered in her apartment building; dissident ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive material in his tea; opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot near the Kremlin walls; anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny and politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Post Opinions contributor, were both targets of serious poisoning attempts, and today are unjustly imprisoned.
Mr. Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, and accused — without evidence — of obtaining classified information about "the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” The Journal denied the allegations and demanded his release.
The context here is important. Yekaterinburg is in a region chockablock with military industry. At the outset of the war against Ukraine, Russia introduced criminal punishment for discrediting or spreading false information about any force fighting for Russia in Ukraine, including private military companies such as the Wagner Group. A web of laws and restrictions means that practically anyone can be detained, even on the thinnest pretext. Many news organizations have temporarily relocated out of Russia as a result.
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
- The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
- Biden has a new border plan.
- The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
- America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
- The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
- The world’s ice is melting quickly.
1/7
Mr. Gershkovich may have been taken because the FSB profited handsomely from the arrest of American basketball star Brittney Griner, who was later traded for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Can it have been incidental that the arrest came after the Justice Department on Friday indicted an agent for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, who was being positioned to become a deep-cover spy in Washington?
Mr. Gershkovich is not a pawn to be traded. Journalism is not a crime. He should be released immediately.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).