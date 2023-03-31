Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The March 21 Metro article “Citing burnout, Bread for the City shuts pantries for month” reported on a canary in the coal mine for the human-services sector and provided a glimpse into what we will see nationwide if policies, funding and public concern don’t catch up with rapidly growing need for assistance.

Workforce retention tops the list of issues facing the sector today. In my more than 40 years of work in human services, I have observed front-line staff spending their own money, giving away their own belongings and working overtime to support children and families. Many front-line workers are one or two paychecks from becoming a consumer of human services themselves. Many accept this grueling and sometimes dangerous direct-service work because of their experiences.

A looming financial crisis, the end of coronavirus-related emergency funding and the increase of natural disasters are going to drain the souls of front-line workers. They have no more to give.

Elected and appointed officials must demonstrate humanity and fiscal responsibility by making health, human services and housing a priority. Too many nonprofit workers are doing the jobs of multiple people because of staff shortages. As long as public catastrophe can be avoided, it seems to be acceptable to force people to handle too many cases and work too many hours.

Nonprofit leaders are paying attention and trying to ameliorate these life-threatening work conditions. But without policies, funding and attention from lawmakers, their efforts will be futile.

Jatrice Martel Gaiter, Alexandria

The writer, a former board chair of the National Human Services Assembly, is vice chair of Generations United and executive vice president of Volunteers of America.

