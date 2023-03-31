Paul Kane’s March 26 @PKCapitol column, “‘A horrible vote’: Congress revisits one of its gravest mistakes, the Iraq War,” quoted Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) as saying, “Here’s what I would ask people to focus on. Is the world better off without Saddam Hussein, and are we better off with a democracy replacing him? I’d say yes.” I suggest that Mr. Graham focus on this: Would the world be better off without the colonels in Myanmar? Without Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela?
Many more countries could be added to this list. It is not sufficient reason for the United States to sacrifice precious lives and limited resources. Iraq was in a different category because it was allegedly developing weapons of mass destruction, an assertion now acknowledged by virtually everyone to be utterly false.
Wayne McDaniel, Columbia