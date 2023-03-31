The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Lindsey Graham’s insufficient test on Iraq

March 31, 2023 at 4:06 p.m. EDT
A large banner is displayed on the outer wall of the Russian Embassy facing the U.S. Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, on March 20. (Etienne Torbey/AFP/Getty Images)

Paul Kane’s March 26 @PKCapitol column, “‘A horrible vote’: Congress revisits one of its gravest mistakes, the Iraq War,” quoted Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) as saying, “Here’s what I would ask people to focus on. Is the world better off without Saddam Hussein, and are we better off with a democracy replacing him? I’d say yes.” I suggest that Mr. Graham focus on this: Would the world be better off without the colonels in Myanmar? Without Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Many more countries could be added to this list. It is not sufficient reason for the United States to sacrifice precious lives and limited resources. Iraq was in a different category because it was allegedly developing weapons of mass destruction, an assertion now acknowledged by virtually everyone to be utterly false.

Wayne McDaniel, Columbia

Loading...