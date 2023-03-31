Paul Kane’s March 26 @PKCapitol column, “‘A horrible vote’: Congress revisits one of its gravest mistakes, the Iraq War,” quoted Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) as saying, “Here’s what I would ask people to focus on. Is the world better off without Saddam Hussein, and are we better off with a democracy replacing him? I’d say yes.” I suggest that Mr. Graham focus on this: Would the world be better off without the colonels in Myanmar? Without Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela?