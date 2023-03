I live on Michigan Avenue, where speeding is a blood sport and red lights are merely a suggestion. If you don’t want to obey the traffic laws in D.C., ride Metro. Or walk. Or bike. Experience firsthand the dangers of lawbreaking drivers.

I live in D.C. I walk in D.C. I live less than a mile from a corner where a little girl was run over by a car. And killed. At a corner with a stop sign.

Everyone should fear that breaking traffic laws will garner a ticket. Ignoring a red light should result in a fine that quickly increases to $1,000 and a reckless driving charge — not on the first offense but the second and, God forbid, the third.