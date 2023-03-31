The Montgomery County Council tabled a bill to ban the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers. The council’s balking at measures already enacted in D.C. and elsewhere illustrates the growing lack of leadership in a county once respected and admired for its quiet neighborhoods.
Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight anticipates that a ban could narrow racial and social disparities as the benefits of banning, particularly for landscape employees, exceed the costs of replacing them with quieter electric ones.
Montgomery County should show good leadership and immediately act to ban the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers with a short phase-in period.
Randall Lutter, Bethesda