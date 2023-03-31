The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Montgomery County should ban gas-powered leaf blowers

March 31, 2023 at 4:07 p.m. EDT
A landscaper uses a leaf blower to clear a sidewalk in Olney in 2018. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The Montgomery County Council tabled a bill to ban the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers. The council’s balking at measures already enacted in D.C. and elsewhere illustrates the growing lack of leadership in a county once respected and admired for its quiet neighborhoods.

Montgomery County’s current leaf-blower standard leads to frequent violations of the county’s maximum residential daytime noise standard, set at 65 decibels at the receiving noise property. The leaf-blower standard prohibits use of a leaf blower if it emits noise greater than 70 decibels at a distance of 50 feet. Thus, a single leaf blower complying with the leaf-blower standard and used near the fence line violates the residential noise standard — set to protect public health and welfare — roughly 50 feet inside neighbors’ properties. A leaf blower meeting the county’s leaf-blower standard emits much more noise at shorter distances — 88 decibels at six feet, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers “hazardous.” Multiple gas-powered leaf blowers operating on a single property or block create noise greatly in excess of the residential noise standard and cause hearing loss for workers without proper ear protection.

Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight anticipates that a ban could narrow racial and social disparities as the benefits of banning, particularly for landscape employees, exceed the costs of replacing them with quieter electric ones.

Montgomery County should show good leadership and immediately act to ban the sale and use of gas-powered leaf blowers with a short phase-in period.

Randall Lutter, Bethesda

