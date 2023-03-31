I was saddened to read in the March 24 Metro article “Parkland victim’s father arrested at guns hearing” of the arrest of Manuel Oliver during a congressional hearing on gun regulations. As beyond the pale the arrest of this father was, the conduct of the chairman, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Tex.), added painful insult and injury to this family’s existing grief. In a joking manner, Mr. Fallon inquired “Is this an insurrection? So will they be held to the same? I don’t want another January 6.”