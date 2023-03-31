The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March 31, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. EDT
Manuel Oliver, the father of a victim of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., is removed from the hearing room on March 23 on Capitol Hill. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

I was saddened to read in the March 24 Metro article “Parkland victim’s father arrested at guns hearing” of the arrest of Manuel Oliver during a congressional hearing on gun regulations. As beyond the pale the arrest of this father was, the conduct of the chairman, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Tex.), added painful insult and injury to this family’s existing grief. In a joking manner, Mr. Fallon inquired “Is this an insurrection? So will they be held to the same? I don’t want another January 6.”

Perhaps they do things differently in Texas, but Mr. Fallon’s comparison of Mr. Oliver’s protest and actions to insurrectionists attempting to overthrow the government was unbecoming of a member of Congress.

Greg Grapsas, Olney

