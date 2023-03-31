Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the March 31 front-page article “N.Y. grand jury indicts Trump”: A grand jury in New York on Thursday indicted former president Donald Trump on charges presumably related to a possible records violation surrounding a hush money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Mr. Trump, who is running for president in 2024 and facing multiple criminal probes, is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. Mr. Trump has denied culpability. This is only one step in a potentially long judicial process, but it is an important step.

Whether you feel that this indictment is long overdue or an illegitimate sham charge, it is a historic moment for our country. It is a concrete affirmation that in a nation of laws, no one is above the law, not even a former president. No one should forget that whatever your opinion of Mr. Trump and his potential criminality, everyone, even Mr. Trump, is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers in a court of law.

Mr. Trump’s “defense” has already started. Remember the legal axiom: When the facts are on your side, pound the facts. When you don’t have the facts, pound the law. And when you do not have the law, pound the table. Mr. Trump, unsurprisingly perhaps, has been pounding the table.

How this event will affect Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign remains to be seen.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.

I’m not surprised a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump. What is surprising to me is how long it took. The incident that the grand jury had been hearing evidence on dates back to 2016, weeks before Mr. Trump, then a private citizen, was elected president.

Should this matter go to trial, don’t get too excited. If the past is prologue, then I’m sure the former president will appeal the verdict if found guilty (all the way to the Supreme Court, if that’s what it takes for his conviction to be vacated).

My two grandchildren are 8 months old and just born. I could be wrong, but I don't expect a Trump trial to take place much before they are in kindergarten.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach, Calif.

Al Capone was credibly accused of running illegal liquor and killing whoever got in his way to build his empire. He was never indicted on a charge of those crimes. Ultimately, he was charged with tax evasion, and America cheered.

Former president Donald Trump was impeached by the House for encouraging an insurrection against the United States, and the Senate protected him from accountability. But the Manhattan district attorney has indicted him, presumably for records violations related to paying off a mistress. America should cheer again. Capone didn’t answer for killing people, and Mr. Trump might never answer for attempting to overthrow the government. But if he answers for charges that can be proved, that’s justice.

Eileen McClure Nelson, Burke

