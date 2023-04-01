Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If there is one thing Americans agree on, it’s the value of hard work, not just as a means to an end, but as something that has inherent moral value. We are a society of doers and strivers, we’re told, building the future by giving every ounce of effort we can to our jobs. If that’s not who you are or what you want for your life, there’s something seriously wrong with you.

A recent Wall Street Journal-NORC poll found that Americans’ commitment to a series of traditional values — including patriotism, religion, marriage and tolerance for others — has declined over recent years, in some cases drastically. But “hard work” still came out on top, with 94 percent of respondents saying that it’s either very or somewhat important to them personally (even as the share that said it was “very important” declined). A careful researcher would caution that this might reflect “social desirability bias” — everyone knows the socially acceptable answer to the question “Do you value hard work?”

But that might be exactly the problem.

Not long ago, there was a moral panic about “quiet quitting,” in which workers were supposedly choosing to do only what was required of them on the job, rather than competing to see who could spend the most hours in the office or answering work emails on the weekends. We were supposed to be appalled at workers who weren’t giving more than what was required.

While people all over the world have a reverence for hard work, the United States is unusual because we’ve woven it into our national mythology. The American Dream says that if you work hard you’ll succeed, and we define success in monetary terms. The inverse of that idea is that if you don’t work hard you’ll fail, and you’ll have no one to blame but yourself.

For many, there is a moral hierarchy involved: Those who work hard are simply better and more admirable than those who don’t. It’s ironic that many of those who hold to this idea with the most fervor also know intimately that the American Dream is a lie.

I’m talking about residents of rural America, where that moral hierarchy of work is a vital part of so many communities’ shared ethos. Yet no one understands better than them that hard work does not guarantee success. Most rural Americans know people who work hard yet struggle to get by, buffeted by globalized economic forces and constricted by a scarcity of opportunities where they live.

If rural Whites who vote overwhelmingly for Republicans have noticed that today’s conservatism defines wealth, not work, as the true sign of virtue, it isn’t readily apparent. As far as Republicans are concerned, work is optional for the wealthy but required for the poor. Republicans want you to document your hours or risk losing your Medicaid coverage, but if you suggest that we ask the same of those who want to keep receiving the favorable tax treatment of capital gains, they’ll think you lost your mind.

It isn’t hard to understand why the economic overclass and their political representatives would be so invested in the untrue ideas that struggling people must be lazy and that hard work is the only path to virtue and success. Those ideas help justify everything from low taxes on the wealthy to low wages and worker protections, to a weak system of social supports.

Yet evidence shows that providing people with health care, education and protections on the job doesn’t enable them to indulge their inherent laziness, it enables people who work to succeed. In a 2020 report comparing social mobility in different countries — meaning, the ability of children to do better economically than their parents — the World Economic Forum ranked the United States at No. 27. The countries with the highest social mobility were in Scandinavia, countries known for their robust social welfare infrastructure.

Every country’s policies reflect an ideology about work. The European Union mandates 20 days of paid vacation — a full month — in addition to holidays, and most member countries give their workers even more. The idea is that work is important, but so is the rest of your life. In America, federal law guarantees workers precisely zero paid vacation days and zero paid holidays.

Workers understand what those policies say about how much our society cares about them. They’ve gotten the message. Which might be why in that Wall Street Journal poll, young people were significantly less likely than older people to say hard work was a very important value to them. They’re willing to work hard, but they’re less likely to believe that toil and drudgery are their own reward. Maybe they have the right idea.

