In the March 24 front-page article “After 6 Md. deaths, risk seen in roadwork boom,” one construction worker’s wife sadly stated the job killed her husband. The driver who caused the accident lived. Investigators noted work-zone protection and collision-avoidance technology as key areas to address. However, as I and many other area drivers will attest, it’s careless speeding that is the culprit. So many drivers are in a hurry, cutting in and out, barely missing others just to move up one car length.