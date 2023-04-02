In the March 24 front-page article “After 6 Md. deaths, risk seen in roadwork boom,” one construction worker’s wife sadly stated the job killed her husband. The driver who caused the accident lived. Investigators noted work-zone protection and collision-avoidance technology as key areas to address. However, as I and many other area drivers will attest, it’s careless speeding that is the culprit. So many drivers are in a hurry, cutting in and out, barely missing others just to move up one car length.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated we must not accept roadway fatalities. In reality, we must not accept careless drivers.
Debbie Sese, Falls Church