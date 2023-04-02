Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The March 25 editorial “Here’s the right way to boost law enforcement in D.C.” focused on an important problem. Indeed, D.C. police must be able to recruit and retain a sufficient and qualified force to serve residents and visitors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as a D.C. police officer who resigned three years ago, I think removing the disciplinary process and its safeguards would lead to unfair or disproportionate discipline and further damage morale.

Imagine a Post writer being disciplined to the same degree for fabricating a story as a writer whose stories didn’t get many clicks online. Even the fear of such an occurrence would hurt morale for the whole newsroom. This is the scenario in which the police department may administer discipline without the constraints designed to protect the rights of officers. Just as the justice system has statutes of limitation, similar protections for officers should not be abandoned for political expediency.

Advertisement

Good officers don’t mind administrative review, but if discipline comes without any reasonable parameters, and minor issues are considered the same as serious issues, those good officers won’t stick around. Being a police officer is hard enough.

Of course, police officers require an additional layer of scrutiny given the responsibilities they carry, but all workers deserve fairness in accountability, especially when they are subject to discipline.

Without such fairness, there is no hope for D.C. police to recruit and retain the number of officers needed to keep D.C. safe for everyone, which is the ultimate goal.

Jordan Katz, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article