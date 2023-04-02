Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The nation’s medical schools, teaching hospitals and their affiliated physician practices agree we must protect beneficiary access and extend the life of the Medicare program. However, the March 24 editorial “Medicare should not be held exempt from fiscal responsibility” overlooked a dangerous weakness: Our life-threatening physician shortage would worsen under the proposed cuts at a time when our aging, growing population needs more physicians, not fewer.

Data from the Association of American Medical Colleges projects that in 11 years, we’ll have a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians, including in primary and specialty care. Meanwhile, burnout among physicians has reached record highs, and our teaching health systems and hospitals — safety-net resources for people unable to receive care elsewhere — are strained by increased labor costs and inflation. Undermining these trusted pillars of the community by cutting Medicare support for physician training would undeniably limit access to care, especially in rural and other underserved communities.

We cannot afford to gut Medicare’s role in training the next generation of physicians and preserving access to care. Congress should build on recent bipartisan successes and increase investment in Medicare-supported graduate medical education and other programs. This will help ultimately address our looming workforce shortage. We can save lives by investing in physician training, which enhances the research, education, clinical care and community collaboration efforts of academic medical centers. Let’s not abandon the health of our patients, families and communities to ill-considered strategies.

David J. Skorton, Washington

The writer, a physician, is president and chief executive of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The March 24 editorial “Medicare should not be held exempt from fiscal responsibility” played down the value Medicare Advantage provides to the government, taxpayers and the more than 30 million seniors and Americans with disabilities who choose and rely on the program for their health coverage.

Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage are oriented around two fundamentally different care models. In contrast to traditional fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage takes a value-based care approach that prioritizes preventive care, keeping seniors healthier.

With Medicare Advantage, patients benefit from the coordinated care model that emphasizes prevention, early detection and better management of chronic conditions that has led to improved health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, Medicare Advantage provides a range of supplemental benefits that are not covered under fee-for-service Medicare, including physical fitness classes, meal deliveries and dental visits.

Medicare Advantage delivers greater value and efficiency, including by providing Medicare-covered benefits for 17 percent less than standard Medicare would spend for those beneficiaries. Meanwhile, data shows that Medicare Advantage saves beneficiaries an average of more than $2,400 in health-care costs each year.

We appreciate the commitment to Medicare’s long-term sustainability, a priority we share and are working toward in partnership with policymakers. When it comes to stewardship of Medicare dollars, Medicare Advantage delivers greater value for taxpayers and seniors, as well as better care, than fee-for-service Medicare.

Mary Beth Donahue, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of Better Medicare Alliance.

Kudos for the editorial calling out the Medicare Advantage “upcoding” scheme that boosts the stock price of health insurers but does nothing for patients. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the scheme will cost Medicare up to $207 billion between 2021 and 2030, while the Medicare Trust Fund slides toward insolvency.

Medicare Advantage began to provide continuing care to seniors in nonprofit health maintenance organizations. Recognizing the opportunity for profits, health insurers convinced Congress and the Clinton administration to create Medicare Part C. Today, Medicare Advantage plans cover half of all Medicare beneficiaries and take in roughly $400 billion in taxpayer money each year.

One reason Medicare Advantage plans cost the government over $320 more per person than traditional Medicare is the way health insurers game the system. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, a nonpartisan research group that advises Congress, has called on Congress and presidents to stop this abuse, but health insurance company lobbyists, political contributions and public campaigns have prevented the necessary reforms.

Each patient diagnosis is gold to Medicare Advantage companies. As the editorial noted, each diagnosis that the companies report to Medicare gives them a bigger monthly payment. Companies will even send a nurse to people’s homes to find even more health conditions they can report to Medicare.

President Biden has called for a halt to Medicare Advantage upcoding. Congress should stop this wasteful spending.

Rob McGarrah, Bethesda

The writer was health policy attorney for Public Citizen, policy director for AFSCME and counsel to the AFL-CIO’s Office of Investment and is a lawyer for Maryland Legal Aid in Montgomery County.

