Coming off the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, Washington is figuring out how to prevent more. There is much federal leaders can do to make the financial system safer, but only if they honestly assess who’s to blame — and it’s not just bank executives. The nation’s financial future depends on the government fixing its own problems, too.

For two days last week, Congress grilled the watchdogs who were supposed to keep an eye on banks. Lawmakers repeatedly asked what went wrong in the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank fiascos. Regulators repeatedly blamed bank executives. There’s plenty on which to criticize former Silicon Valley Bank chief Greg Becker, who lobbied hard for less oversight of banks such as his and then failed to conduct basic risk management. The fact that Mr. Becker was spotted in Hawaii just after his bank collapsed only adds to his image as a dangerously out-of-touch leader.

But Congress and the American public should not be misled. This wasn’t just a “textbook case of mismanagement.” The watchdogs also failed, especially the Federal Reserve.

It’s welcome news that the Fed is doing an internal investigation of the supervision and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank, but an outside review is also needed. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell should be asking for one. It’s not enough to say the central bank would “welcome” such a review. Last year, when the infant formula crisis left store shelves empty and families scrambling, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf requested an outside review of the entire human foods program. It’s a model the Fed should follow. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said in his testimony that the culture of the watchdog has to be examined. That can’t be achieved by an internal review or by the Fed’s inspector general (who is appointed by the Fed chair) doing a report.

What’s especially troubling is that on-the-ground supervisors did spot big problems at Silicon Valley Bank. They issued six citations to the bank in 2021 alone, warning that the bank likely did not have enough cash on hand. Mr. Barr disclosed this week that the supervisors labeled the bank “deficient,” which is the regulatory equivalent of a failing grade. All of this suggests that the real failure was somewhere at the Fed manager level. The rank and file saw numerous problems and flagged them, but nothing happened.

“You are not running a consulting operation,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said. “You are running a regulatory operation who can force banks to follow that advice.”

There was also a failure of risk management at the Fed. For a year, central bank leaders have aggressively hiked interest rates to curb inflation. That was the right policy decision, but it placed stress on banks. The Fed did not test banks last year to check if they were handling this headwind.

It didn’t help that President Biden was slow to nominate a new Fed vice chair for supervision last year, so that critical position was unfilled for seven months. And it didn’t help that bipartisan action in Congress in 2018 rolled back regulations on midsize banks such as the ones that failed.

Multiple mistakes led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. These banks grew too fast — and clearly did not manage rising interest rates correctly. Ultimately, they didn’t have enough cash on hand to pay all the depositors who wanted their money back. But the watchdogs also faltered.

It’s an old adage that the Fed tightens policy until something breaks. It should not have been that hard to notice what was about to crack.

