The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Americans have had many ages of identity politics

April 3, 2023 at 2:58 p.m. EDT
Students at the University of South Florida in Tampa hold a rally on Feb. 23 after walking out of class to protest the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

Regarding George F. Will’s March 26 op-ed, “Another revered school sacrifices excellence”:

We Americans have had many ages of identity politics, haven’t we? See: era of enslavement of kidnapped Africans; eras of multiple immigration quotas; era of lynchings and Jim Crow; era of women and Blacks unable to vote; era of segregation and redlining; era of internment of Japanese Americans; era of discrimination against gays and lesbians; era of child labor; era of busting unions — for example.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Many schools “sacrificed excellence” by refusing admittance to students of identities other than White Anglo-Saxon Protestant.

Today's era of identity politics appears harsh to Mr. Will. Other eras appeared harsh, or even harsher, to others in our nation.

To be hoped for: less harshness, more acceptance and more feelings of belonging a la Theodore R. Johnson, whose column, “Why so many Americans feel left out,” appeared next to Mr. Will’s.

Ellen Lent, Silver Spring

Loading...