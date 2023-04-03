Regarding George F. Will’s March 26 op-ed, “Another revered school sacrifices excellence”:
Many schools “sacrificed excellence” by refusing admittance to students of identities other than White Anglo-Saxon Protestant.
Today's era of identity politics appears harsh to Mr. Will. Other eras appeared harsh, or even harsher, to others in our nation.
To be hoped for: less harshness, more acceptance and more feelings of belonging a la Theodore R. Johnson, whose column, “Why so many Americans feel left out,” appeared next to Mr. Will’s.
Ellen Lent, Silver Spring