The fight over the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has thundered on since last summer, leaving tens of thousands of casualties in what has become the bloodiest battle on European soil since World War II. Neither the Russian invaders nor Kyiv’s forces show any sign of retreat from Bakhmut’s smoldering remains. But even with no end in sight, the West can and should draw some conclusions from the ongoing carnage there.

The first is that Bakhmut has put an exclamation point on Ukraine’s resolve and resourcefulness, and the fact that it rightly regards the war’s stakes as existential — a struggle for its civilizational identity as part of Europe, meaning democratic, pluralistic, tolerant and free.

The armchair analysts who note the apparent absence of strategic value in Bakhmut itself — a mining town whose prewar population was 73,000— miss an essential point: Any captured Ukrainian territory, and any remaining civilians, are subject not only to the murder, torture, sexual violence, and abduction of children for which Moscow’s troops are notorious but also subsumed into the Russian orbit, with its tyranny, repression and lies.

Even in strictly military terms, Ukraine’s decision to hold its ground in Bakhmut is grounded in logic. Were its troops to fall back, Russian forces would likely follow, shifting the fight even deeper into Ukrainian territory, on terrain no easier to defend. An arc of small and midsize Ukrainian cities, with populations between 50,000 and 150,000, lies just 20 miles or so to the west. A Ukrainian retreat from Bakhmut would yield little respite or strategic advantage.

Ukraine is facing one of the world’s largest armies on the battlefield; Russia’s population is more than three times that of Ukraine’s. Notwithstanding the weaknesses and poor leadership of Moscow’s armed forces exposed by the war, their sheer size lends them a considerable edge. Quantity, as Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin said, has a quality of its own.

Despite that, Ukraine has mounted an intelligent and nimble defense, inflicting a terrible toll on Russian attackers — a “slaughter-fest,” in the assessment of Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Again and again, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group that has spearheaded the Russian offensive in Bakhmut, has claimed victory; he did so again this week. Those claims have been proved false. Estimates of casualties on both sides are impossible to confirm, but there is little doubt that the number of Russian dead and wounded is several times larger than Ukraine’s; according to Western officials, the Kremlin had suffered between 20,000 and 30,000 casualties by early March in Bakhmut. That is a staggering cost in one battle for one town.

Russia’s tactics in Bakhmut — mounting incessant assaults with ill-trained, poorly equipped troops sent into the teeth of Ukrainian machine gun positions — were intended not just to capture the city but to diminish Kyiv’s capacity to mount its own spring or summer offensive. It remains to be seen to what extent Moscow has succeeded on that score. Most Western analysts remain confident that Ukraine, which is amassing a significant arsenal from the United States and its NATO allies, retains and is building a significant offensive capacity. It has surely lost thousands of foot soldiers, including many who were highly motivated and experienced, but its supplies of Western tanks and armor have not been badly depleted in the fight for Bakhmut.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is right that the stakes in Bakhmut are not only military but also political. Were the city to fall, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would “sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran,” Mr. Zelensky told the Associated Press last week. “If he will feel some blood — smell that we are weak — he will push, push, push.”

That is another central lesson for the West — that Moscow’s tyrant, with his acute antennae for his adversaries’ divisions and doubts, is fighting a two-front war. One is in Ukraine. The other is across Europe and the United States, where polls in some countries suggest that popular support has softened for arming and financing Kyiv. In Mr. Putin’s strategic view, that might be the more determinative contest, and he has many points of leverage to gain the advantage.

Chief among those advantages is time itself, which the Russian dictator appears to believe is his most important ally. To him, wearing down the West over time might be easier than wearing down Ukraine’s forces, which are fighting for their cities, their homes and their families. If he cannot break Ukraine’s fighting spirit — which he has failed to do until now, as Bakhmut has demonstrated so vividly — he will hope to outlast the patience and unity of Americans and Europeans who have stood strong behind Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than a year ago.

That is why success is so important in the coming Ukrainian offensive, which is likely to unfold on multiple points along the 600-mile front line. It is critical that Kyiv’s forces and their Western backers demonstrate to Mr. Putin and his cronies that they can muster the arms, the materiel, the personnel — and most of all, the will — to break Russian lines and recapture Ukraine’s sovereign territory. Only victory will restore the international principle that land grabs are unacceptable, and reestablish the deterrent credibility of the United States and its NATO partners in the face of aggression from Russia, China and other powers in the grip of expansionist fever dreams.

