Robert Gebelhoff’s March 28 Tuesday Opinion column, “ America, plug your leaky pipes ,” wisely recognized that a government unable to provide reliable drinking water service will quickly lose the public’s trust. But what Mr. Gebelhoff identified as water utilities’ central challenge — aging infrastructure causing water loss through leaks and main breaks — is instead a symptom of the larger crisis of water affordability.

A typical metropolitan drinking water system oversees more than 1,600 miles of pipes carrying treated water, but maintaining that infrastructure is just one component of its mission. Public water systems must also manage an aging workforce, physical and cybersecurity threats and expanding federal mandates that propose to limit the concentration of contaminants such as certain per- and polyfluorinated substances to just 4 parts per trillion, or the equivalent of one drop in five Olympic-size swimming pools. Median water rates have risen by about 45 percent in the past decade as communities work to address these issues, but these steady increases threaten to make water service unaffordable for millions of Americans.