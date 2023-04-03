Robert Gebelhoff’s March 28 Tuesday Opinion column, “America, plug your leaky pipes,” wisely recognized that a government unable to provide reliable drinking water service will quickly lose the public’s trust. But what Mr. Gebelhoff identified as water utilities’ central challenge — aging infrastructure causing water loss through leaks and main breaks — is instead a symptom of the larger crisis of water affordability.
A typical metropolitan drinking water system oversees more than 1,600 miles of pipes carrying treated water, but maintaining that infrastructure is just one component of its mission. Public water systems must also manage an aging workforce, physical and cybersecurity threats and expanding federal mandates that propose to limit the concentration of contaminants such as certain per- and polyfluorinated substances to just 4 parts per trillion, or the equivalent of one drop in five Olympic-size swimming pools. Median water rates have risen by about 45 percent in the past decade as communities work to address these issues, but these steady increases threaten to make water service unaffordable for millions of Americans.
The 2021 infrastructure law’s temporary boost in water infrastructure spending was a landmark achievement, but a sustainable, long-term solution is needed. Now is the time for Congress to enact a permanent low-income water assistance program to ensure continued service for vulnerable households and to provide public water systems with the resources they need to deliver quality service. Just as food and energy assistance is part of the federal safety net, water must be as well.
Dan Hartnett, Arlington
The writer is chief advocacy officer of the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies.