Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Danielle Allen’s March 29 Wednesday Opinion column, “Just how big should the House be? Let’s do the math.”: The Founding Fathers intended each man’s vote to be equal (but made the three-fifths compromise to get slave states to agree to the Constitution). By allowing a vote in smaller states to be worth more than a vote in larger states, the 1929 Permanent Apportionment Act violates the constitutional principle of one man, one vote, making the act unconstitutional. It should be so declared.

Bruce Hendrickson, North Potomac

Given the strong arguments to expand the size of the House, we should consider ratifying James Madison’s original Article 1 of 1789, which was never defeated, meaning it is still live and could be revived at any time. As the historian David E. Kyvig noted, most people misinterpret its words. It, in fact, calls for about 1,700 representatives.

Advertisement

Perhaps Madison’s time has finally arrived.

Greg Blonder, Boston

Proposals such as those contained in Danielle Allen’s column to significantly expand the size of the House are unworkable and misguided. Ms. Allen and others insist the increased size of House districts obstructs member-constituent communications, leaves members removed from the people they represent and contributes to gridlock on Capitol Hill. As most staff and members will tell you, electronic communications provide constituents with far greater access to members than when they depended on occasional town hall meetings and franked newsletters.

The problem is not the size of the House, which has produced hundreds of pieces of legislation on key issues from voting rights to climate change to tax equity. The real source of congressional gridlock is the Senate — the “legislative graveyard,” as it has been called — whose undemocratic structure empowers low-population and non-diverse states, and whose rules, particularly the filibuster/Rule 22, enable senators representing a small fraction of the population to ignore legislation passed by the House.

Advertisement

Proponents of expanding the House admit the Senate is an enormous roadblock to legislation but cite the constitutional difficulty in altering its design. Of course, changing the filibuster to empower the majority does not require an amendment. Why focus on radically altering the design of the productive House because it is more challenging to reform the dysfunctional Senate?

John A. Lawrence, Washington

The writer was chief of staff to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from 2005 to 2013 and is the author of “Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi’s Speakership 2005-2010” and “The Class of ’74: Congress After Watergate and the Roots of Partisanship.”

GiftOutline Gift Article