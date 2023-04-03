Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration; iStock)

After the confetti and celebration of graduation fades, the class of 2023 will be navigating life after college — job hunting, moving, budgeting, relationships and more. The Washington Post is pleased to announce Post Grad: a paid internship for new grads to chronicle their experiences in real-time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Post Grad will join the opinions desk this summer to publish work about their experience entering the workforce. The ideal candidate has an authentic voice, a clear point of view and wants to share their personal journey. In a time of economic uncertainty and change around how we think about work, money and relationships, we want to hear about how you’re navigating your life: How are you approaching your career? What is still on your list to learn post-college? What unexpected challenges are you facing?

You don’t have to have to have all the answers. You don’t even have to have a job lined up after graduation. We aren’t looking for traditionally trained journalists. We want to hear about the ups and downs: Job rejections, job offers, salary negotiations, budgeting, cross-country road trips, new friends, awkward interview encounters, first dates and more.

You will have the opportunity to work with opinion editors to hone your voice so your stories reach the broadest possible audiences. We expect you to develop your voice writing pieces for our site, but we want to work with you across storytelling formats, including audio and video. The ability and interest in engaging with audiences on social media is a must. The ideal Post Grad will build a community around their work and regularly engage with their peers.

Those who are interested can apply through our portal. We will review applications on a rolling basis, though applications received by April 21 will be prioritized.

This paid position is based in The Washington Post’s Opinions section and will take place from June to August. It is open to anyone who has graduated from an undergraduate or graduate program in the past 12 months or who will graduate in spring 2023. The position is remote within the United States with opportunities to visit The Post’s newsroom.

