On Thursday, the Biden administration proposed reversing Trump-era deregulation that weakened regulatory oversight on regional banks such as the now-failed Silicon Valley Bank. The administration isn’t wrong. When SVB’s former CEO, Greg Becker, lobbied Congress to roll back Dodd-Frank’s most stringent restrictions on his banks and others of its size, he argued that “SVB, like our mid-sized bank peers, does not present systemic risks.” Events of this spring have shown that was patently false. So, revisiting these rules is an important step.

But the proposals don’t go nearly far enough. If SVB had been subject to Dodd-Frank’s tightest regulatory standards, it is unlikely anything would have played out differently in the months leading up to the institution’s collapse. And that’s because our regulatory framework is broken, above and beyond the asset thresholds that determine which banks it applies to.

By September of last year, SVB was functionally out of capital: Its assets had fallen so much in value that, if forced to liquidate them, there wouldn’t have been enough cash to pay out borrowers in full.

Investors understood things were awry: SVB’s stock price fell by around 40 percent in the first two quarters of 2022. By year’s end, it had dropped by nearly 70 percent. So how did regulators miss this?

At the crux of Dodd-Frank was a commitment to stress-testing systemically important banks against risks and addressing weaknesses before — rather than after — crises unfold. The idea is that by projecting how severe bank losses could be during a hypothetical crisis, you can force them to build up enough capital to ride out future storms.

But since their inception during the 2008 financial crisis, the stress tests have proven … not all that stressful.

For one, the tests are static. Year after year, regulators stress financial institutions against the same set of scenarios: In 2022, banks were stressed against “a severe global recession accompanied by a period of heightened stress in commercial real estate and corporate debt markets.” Same in 2021. And 2020.

Some may argue that stress-testing is a fool’s errand since, as former Treasury secretary Hank Paulson famously said, crises are “unpredictable in terms of cause, timing, or the severity when they hit.”

But that’s just not true. SVB’s assets lost value quickly as interest rates rose. The fact that these increases were on the horizon, or that they would impact banks, was not a surprise. And yet, the stress tests never contemplated this scenario.

Financial regulators need more dynamic stress tests. That’s easier said than done, because tests are set months in advance, so making them responsive to the economy in real time is challenging. But it is imperative.

Financial regulators also need to reconsider what merits a passing grade. Regulators today judge bank health using easily manipulated accounting measures, rather than market measures. So banks can — and do — use tricks to make themselves look healthier than they are: At the same time SVB had lost all its capital measured on a market basis, it was actively reclassifying its investments to avoid that same reduction in capital measured on a regulatory basis.

That is the unsolved blind spot of regulation that leads to banking crises like the one we’ve just seen unfold.

A market-based approach to financial regulation is not a panacea: Markets may well take an unduly pessimistic view of bank health. The right path forward is for market and accounting information both to be incorporated into our regulatory regime.

How could this work, in practice? There are myriad ways, but here’s one: Imagine if one component of stress testing was truly dynamic: Financial institutions would regularly monitor capital levels, measured on a market basis. Whenever capital fell to less than, say, 4.5 percent of total assets (that’s the minimum requisite regulatory level for passing stress tests today), banks would have to adjust or automatically fail ongoing — as opposed to annual — stress tests. (Regulators could allow the banks a window of a month or so to allow for big swings in the market that might reverse quickly.)

By March 2022, if SVB had been covered by such a regime, capital would have been at just 4.2 percent of total assets, down from 7.2 percent three months prior. At that point — almost a year before its inevitable collapse — the bank could have raised new capital from investors. The right threshold is up for debate. But building up its capital buffer, earlier, would have been better for SVB, and financial stability writ large, than frantically trying in vain to do so in the hours before the bank failed.

Such a regime would remove pressure from regulators to proactively subject banks to new requirements in ways that may induce investor panic — when a bank looked to raise capital, it wouldn’t be a sign that regulators think times are tough, so much as something that happens instantaneously whenever you run up against an automatic market trigger.

Reforms like these amount to a much more strenuous regulatory regime: one that would test more banks against more scenarios and continuously monitor their strength on both book and market measures. This will be painful for financial institutions, which will have to manage around ever-changing capital requirements. But it is precisely that sort of dynamic resiliency that stress tests were meant to deliver and have failed to do so far.

