I began reading Gary Abernathy’s March 28 op-ed, “Americans need to rediscover the lost art of tolerance,” with interest to see his suggestions to restore tolerance in the United States. I agreed about the acceptance of our differences. However, it seemed that it was up to the liberals to make the adjustment and acceptance of the “Christians’” social and religious beliefs.

My experience has been the liberals are willing to tolerate the beliefs of others. However, the Christians seem to be the ones who inflict their beliefs on others through the laws they support. Abortion, euthanasia and transgender sex assignment are all very personal decisions and should not be controlled through laws that are based on religious beliefs. Your beliefs are not my beliefs, and you should not be imposing them on me.

Carolyn Rose, Pittsburgh

Gary Abernathy was well-meaning but unrealistic in his hope for the rediscovery of the “lost art of tolerance.” “Tolerance,” at its root, requires common beliefs that hold people together despite varying other beliefs. There might be many threads that grow out of those commonly held beliefs, but those threads must coalesce around our reason for being.

At the start, those commonly held beliefs were set out in the Preamble to our Constitution; why we came together in the first place. Today, those threads are a tangled web of accumulated, oft-cited, unbridgeable and innumerable differences and consequent inequities.

Mr. Abernathy wrote that we need to “be more accepting of things with which we disagree, even if they offend us.” Still, Mr. Abernathy, perhaps misplaced tolerance itself has heightened our present crisis of being and contributed to our ongoing contagion of hate.

Michael Katz, Washington

