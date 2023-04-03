Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Their op-ed and accompanying short film explain the intense racism that led to the rigging of the 1876 presidential election. It’s an episode history textbooks rarely spend much time on, but basically, the Democrats of the era were so eager to reestablish white supremacy across the South that they turned over the presidency to Republicans in a deal to do so.

All the sordid details are in their project, but I’ll share the takeaway here: Racism still infects our country, and it still informs our politics. “Taking control of the future begins with our willingness to learn the truth of our history,” Hanks and Robinson write.

That’s also the lesson of journalist and author Timothy Egan’s op-ed about the Ku Klux Klan’s legacy in the Midwest. Did you know that in the early 20th century, 1 in 3 White men in Indiana had pledged to “forever uphold white supremacy”?

It’s a sentence so boggling I don’t know which part most deserves the italics — and that’s a problem! The idea that the KKK was just the province of the South is a misconception that keeps us from grappling with history we need to learn from.

A clearer understanding of the past — including the facts that Anaheim, Calif., elected a Klan mayor; that children marched under the banner of the Ku Klux Kiddies — might be uncomfortable, but it’s the only way “to see the true face of it all, unmasked,” as Egan writes, “and not be afraid to confront it.”

The law is a limbo stick

Here comes Round 2 of the Trump indictment commentary, and as with the second glass of Trump Wine’s cabernet sauvignon, it’s mostly heartburn.

Columnists Jason Willick and Ramesh Ponnuru agree that given the particularities (read: weaknesses) of the case against the former president, prosecuting it could degrade the country’s justice system, making it more political and less credible.

Jason writes that many liberals have covered all this complexity with the facile slogan that “No one is above the law,” so obviously Donald Trump should be prosecuted if he committed any crime. But the law is a limbo stick; limited enforcement resources mean decisions are constantly being made about which cases to pursue, and those decisions about moving the bar up or down are inherently political. It’s just as important, Jason writes, to make sure Trump is not below the law.

Ramesh agrees, calling the transformation “less a legal case than a magic trick for Trump-haters” — and saying all politicians will need to keep an eye on this sort of sleight-of-hand from here on out.

“District attorneys in deep-red jurisdictions,” Ramesh reminds, “can be just as creative as those in New York.” To be clear, Ramesh thinks that, too, would be a bad thing — just like this questionable effort to “lock him up.”

Chaser: Satirist Alexandra Petri makes the case in her own wayfor why the president should not, in fact, be allowed to “do crimes.”

From International Rescue Committee president and chief executive David Miliband’s op-ed arguing for a U.S. emergency plan to fight worldwide child starvation. Miliband looks as inspiration to President George W. Bush’s PEPFAR program, which slashed HIV/AIDS rates across the globe thanks to its streamlined delivery of lifesaving antiretrovirals.

There’s actually a similarly specific fix for malnutrition; this isn’t just an unfocused effort to “provide more food.” Rather, ready-to-use therapeutic food, or RUTF, is a cheap, fortified peanut paste that can save 9 out of 10 malnourished kids in just a daily dose for a few weeks.

It’s also, Miliband writes, a way for the United States to prove it “can still think big and think broad.”

Less politics

That awful job you quit years ago but have always bitten your tongue about? Reader, speak freely.

Columnist Jennifer Rubin reports that a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board protects workers’ rights to disparage their former employers no matter what sort of severance agreement they signed.

Jen, a former labor lawyer herself, was surprised by how broad the ruling was; it applies to all non-supervisors, regardless of union membership, and its effects are retroactive. Employers can no longer even offer severance agreements with nondisparagement provisions. Jen writes that the news should put places of employment “on notice.”

Chaser: Americans are all working too hard at their jobs, anyway. Columnist Paul Waldman writes that our national obsession with industriousness isn’t doing us any favors.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Toxic work culture

At the sewage treatment plant

That job really stank

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

