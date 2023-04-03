The Post's View

America must keep faith with its military veterans. We owe the greatest debt to those who risked their lives to keep us free.

But the promises America has made to the women and men who have served in uniform are due for a review. The budget for the Department of Veterans Affairs has grown at a dramatic pace since 9/11 — from roughly $45 billion in 2001 to more than $300 billion this year.

Many factors contribute to a sharp rise in veteran spending — the aging of post-9/11 veterans, numerous enhancements made by Congress to existing benefit programs, and a more muscular outreach by the department to alert veterans about the care and benefits on offer. In addition, the veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan and other post-9/11 conflicts have higher disability rates compared with all veterans, the result of improved battlefield medicine and a broader understanding of the array of service-connected injuries and disabilities.

If we owe our veterans every support, we also owe them a measure of fiscal responsibility. Today, we offer suggestions about how to carefully prune the department’s kudzu-like spending growth.

The department’s budget is composed chiefly of two parts: Roughly half provides health care to veterans — and that budget has grown in recent years with inflation in the medical sector and amid a broad bipartisan recognition that VA clinics and hospitals were for too long poorly funded and managed. The reset over the past decade took too long to put in place, but it has met with positive reviews.

It is the other half — the portion that provides for income and disability payments — that lawmakers should scrutinize. The VA pays disabled veterans monthly stipends according to the level of service-related injury. Payments rise, on a scale of 1 to 100, from minor injuries to complete impairment.

The ratings were established in 1945 and in many cases have not changed in decades. That means payments are generally based on the ability to perform work most needed generations ago, or what the Congressional Budget Office described as “manual or physical labor.” The skill sets needed and jobs available today — in an information and service economy — are in many cases different than those needed in the months and years after World War II.

Disability payments based on those ratings go to veterans tax-free and continue, with some exceptions, for the entirety of a veteran’s life, and they are paid regardless of whether the recipient is working. Helped by sustained public campaigns (and credits for employers in the tax code), most veterans return to the civilian workforce after their service and are more likely to be employed today than nonveterans. Disabled veterans return to the workforce at nearly the same rate as veterans without disabilities. By contrast, Social Security disability payments go only to those who cannot work.

Over the next eight years, disability payments to veterans (and their survivors) are expected to rise by nearly half, from $130 billion a year to $192 billion a year. At the same time, the number of veterans receiving disability payments is expected to rise more modestly, from 5.7 million to 6.3 million, or slightly more than 10 percent, over the same period.

Though the Department of Veterans Affairs revises its disability ratings from time to time, Congress should consider a broader modernization of the disability ratings system. And lawmakers should consider means-testing disability benefits for veterans who are high earners. The Congressional Budget Office estimates limiting payments for veterans who earn more than $170,000 a year would save $253 billion over the next decade. Congress could alternatively tax the benefits, or some portion of them, particularly for new recipients with high incomes.

None of these steps would be politically easy. Proposing and voting for new benefits for veterans has long been one of the few policy areas that both Democrats and Republicans support. We also know that the array of benefits offered by the VA plays an important role in attracting and retaining the all-volunteer force — especially in an era of low unemployment and rising wages in the civilian sector.

But the moral responsibility Americans have to those who fought for the country is of diminished value if it does not align with the fiscal responsibility Americans have to keep their financial house safe and sound.

