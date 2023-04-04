Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hot out of the pan. Lifted above the plate and floating up. Out the window now. Yup. Pie in the sky. To be specific, AI pie in the sky. It’s almost too late for the measures recommended by Darren Walker and Hemant Taneja in their March 30 op-ed, “Build AI guardrails before we crash.” The artificial intelligence fingers are uncoiling. And this will become more frightening over time. We’re all in the shadow of this unbridled behemoth.

I was a Depression kid. I lived through endless international threats, national threats, business threats, every sort. I’ll tell you, the cloud of unrestricted AI and the influence it commands eclipse all of these. Of all the worrisome situations out there — war, drugs, crime and bad pizza — this one is the most frightening. There are no boundaries on the horizon, tangible or intangible. This thing has tentacles beyond your imagination — like a carnivorous, electronic octopus — and humanity will become the main course.

Surprisingly few understand the depths of research, the far reaches of technical progress, the lightning growth speed and the immense power of this new technical muscle. Like any tool, you can use it or abuse it. Frankly, with my understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes, I’m not resting easily these days.

John Hebbe, Fairfax Station

The Luddites were a band of workers in 19th-century England who were fearful of the effect of the new technologies of that era on society. The Luddites come to mind after reading about artificial intelligence. It is clear private companies developing AI cannot be depended on to control it. Any guardrails will have to come from the government.

Before a proposed major construction project, the government assesses its impact on the physical environment. If the impact is deemed to be sufficiently harmful, the project will not go forward. Similar assessments should also be made regarding the likely effect new technologies such as AI would have on our society before their introduction.

Maybe we should listen to today’s Luddites.

Lawrence Blaskopf, Chevy Chase

