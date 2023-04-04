Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Narrated audio | Listen 5 min

Christian Cooper lives in New York City and the author of the forthcoming, “Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World.” John James Audubon, famed as a naturalist and for his colorful and dramatic paintings of North American birds, had been dead for half a century in 1905 when his name was plucked from history to headline what would become the nation’s leading bird conservation organization.

More recently, his less-illustrious past as an unrepentant enslaver, defiler of indigenous gravesites and all-around racist has become more widely known.

So, if your organization works to protect wild birds, do you keep his name?

As a lifelong birder and African American, I stand firmly in the camp that the name Audubon must go, and for a reason one might not expect: It will help save more birds.

The question has become an emotionally fraught flash point in birding. Moral revulsion motivates one side while on the other is the sentiment that the name “Audubon,” long synonymous among birders with our cause, transcends the racist man’s flaws.

Advertisement

In the last few weeks, D.C. Audubon and New York City Audubon, on whose board I serve, joined chapters in Portland, Chicago, Madison, Wis., and Seattle in dropping the Audubon name. (The latter is now known as Birds Connect Seattle.) Meanwhile, the National Audubon Society, the umbrella group, decided to keep its name.

The national group’s choice fails to properly account for the organization’s core mission: saving birds and their habitats.

The demographics of birding, while changing very slowly, remain overwhelmingly White, and participation in national conservation organizations even more so. But the demographics of the country are in great flux; the White population is falling, for the first time ever in real numbers, according to the 2020 Census, and the percentage of White people dropped below 60 percent nationwide.

In urban areas such as New York and D.C., non-White majorities already hold sway. If we fail to engage new audiences with the natural world — if concern for the welfare of our wild birds is perceived as something for “Whites only” — then only a dwindling group of Americans will fight for the birds. There will be no constituency for their protection.

Advertisement

Simply put, no matter what your racial or ethnic background, if we as advocates for the wild want to guarantee a future with a healthy diversity of birds, then we must foster a healthy diversity of people who value them. It is essential to the core mission. The name “Audubon” is becoming an impediment to achieving it.

To some, I realize, discarding a century of brand identity seems risky, a distraction from the real work, and a waste of scarce resources. But that’s a myopic view in the face of bigger, broader trends. Birding must avoid the Audubon name if we’re serious about increasing Black and Brown participation.

And we need to be, or the birds are doomed. Since 1970, the North American bird population has declined by nearly 3 billion. That’s almost one-third of our birds gone.

Besides, outside of well-educated groups and conservation circles, many people don’t know what Audubon is; the name carries no intrinsic meaning or value in communicating the mission of bird conservation. In fairness, the name also isn’t widely associated with the flawed man’s racism — yet.

Advertisement

But that knowledge is spreading, and once known, it’s not easily overlooked. Worse, when Black people learn why the National Audubon Society considered changing the name, and then chose not to, the judgment may be harsh and swift.

Around the country, there’s a lot that we Black and Brown people have little choice but to endure: unequal treatment at the hands of the criminal justice system; whitewashing of our history and banning of our books in schools; gerrymanders that wipe our representation out of existence, or worse, denial of statehood that robs a heavily Black and Brown district of representation in a democracy.

One thing we don’t have to do is join a bird conservation group, and by keeping its name, National Audubon has sadly made the choice easy. And in so doing, it ultimately hurts our shared ability to save America’s birds.

GiftOutline Gift Article