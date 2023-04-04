Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A few weeks after the incident, he wrote an op-ed explaining why he wasn’t helping police in their investigation into the woman’s bogus 911 call. He was, he explained, focused on the bigger picture; zeroing in on one racist lets other “white people off the hook.”

Cooper has now written another op-ed for The Post, and he’s still focused on the bigger picture, but this time in regard to a different population: birds.

Various chapters of the National Audubon Society of birdwatchers have recently renamed themselves to shed the homage to a 19th-century enslaver, and Cooper says it’s a shame that the national organization won’t join them.

Renaming the society as a whole wouldn’t have been a momentous win for equity in and of itself, but it might have ended up saving more birds at a time when they seriously need the help. Organized birding is an overwhelmingly White pursuit, and a connection to racism is bound to make Black people feel unwelcome. What’s worse is choosing to retain that connection.

As Cooper writes, “when Black people learn why the National Audubon Society considered changing the name, and then chose not to, the judgment may be harsh and swift.”

Alas, it is the birds that will pay the price. With fewer birders looking out for them, especially in urban areas where they are particularly threatened, their species’ numbers will probably continue to dwindle, even — and now especially — as America’s human diversity grows.

Chaser: In case you missed it, deputy opinion editor David Von Drehle wrote last week on the cardinal outside his window, and the hope it can bring the whole world.

Special hiring announcement!

Are you a recent or soon-to-be college graduate, or the parent/friend/neighbor/accountant/yoga instructor of one? You (or your child/friend/neighbor/client) should consider applying for an internship this summer writing for Post Opinions about the post-college experience!

Some of our most interesting commentary has come from writers in that age bracket. Consider this week’s op-ed from Tess Winston, a third-year at Stanford Law School. In an environment of cacophonous political extremes, she explains how lonely it is to be in the middle — even though that’s where she expects most of her classmates are, too.

Or the one last year from Benjamin Chang, a Harvard undergraduate who had grown frustrated with how he saw the Asian American community being co-opted to further an anti-affirmative action agenda. “Stop using people like me as a political tool to attack other communities of color,” he wrote. “You do not speak for us.”

Perhaps the piece from Sarina Miller, whose middle-school class secured the exoneration of the last of the Salem “witches,” is a little outside the age range, but it’s too good not to mention. Besides, her piece gets at what’s best about hearing from young people: Their contributions are “just the start of me and my peers’ work toward a society where all voices can be heard.”

Get the details about the Post Grad summer internship here so you can add your (or your yoga student’s) voice to the mix.

From Catherine Rampell’s column on Republicans’ vague demands “that Something Must Be Done about the nation’s fiscal health.”

Now that a Democrat is in the White House, Cathy writes, deficit hawks are back, and they have their talons in a most precious hostage: the debt ceiling. That’s a problem. But the bigger problem is that not even Republicans have any idea of what they want in exchange.

Less politics

Yes, they groan a bit at first, but doesn’t everybody ultimately love it when Walt Whitman’s “YMCA” comes on at a wedding?

What are you doing, young man? Do you fear there is no place you can go? I say, young man, there is a place Of delight to the eye, the ear, to all who delight in the pressed linked power of bodies

Hold on, I’m being informed by humor columnist Alexandra Petri’s quiz of real-vs.-imagined historical documents that the beloved 19th-century American poet did not, in fact, write the narrative later set to music by the Village People and that the above is fabricated by Alexandra.

So is President Warren G. Harding’s extremely steamy 1913 letter to his mistress also made up? I’m afraid you’ll have to take the quiz — adapted from Alexandra’s upcoming book — to find out.

Chaser: Speaking of making things up, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene managed to spout off one of her biggest conspiracies on “60 Minutes” this past weekend. Columnist Greg Sargent writes that the show missed an opportunity to thoroughly debunk her.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … the Bye-Ku.

Do you remember?

The twenty-first night, which will

Live in infamy

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

