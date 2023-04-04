Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael J. Lyon is chief executive of Lyon Capital Inc. In the late 1980s, he was special assistant to the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC). He later was assistant director for resolutions with the RTC. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three decades ago, I was a young lawyer working for the FDIC as we scrambled to save First Republic Bank of Texas — the country’s 12th-largest bank at the time — and resolve the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s and 1990s. Though we were able to stabilize the banking system, there was one critical area where we had less success: holding those responsible to account.

This time around, faced with new banking sector challenges, regulators should seize the opportunity to make sure executives face penalties for reckless behavior or mismanagement.

There are echoes of those earlier crises in our current predicament. The S&L industry’s troubles were partly the result of a toxic combination of interest rate increases and weak regulation. S&L managers took bigger and bigger risks with government-backed deposits in often frantic attempts to earn their way out of trouble. Tails they won, heads we all lost. At that time, the FDIC worked closely with various government enforcement entities, including the Justice Department, to try to identify wrongdoing behind institutional failures. In the end, we found that most who led the failed thrifts simply made bad business decisions, and few actions rose to the level of criminal behavior. While many of these reckless managers lost their jobs, they often walked away with relative impunity and were even enriched in some cases.

Later, we witnessed a similar pattern during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. Even as a series of bank failures threatened the world’s economy, many executives who had pocketed significant sums in the years leading up to the crisis simply walked away with their large bonuses and compensation untouched.

Some of us working in banking regulation reform back then suggested the introduction of clawback provisions to reclaim excessive compensation and other earnings received by executives before their institutions failed. In 2010, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act took steps in this direction. But political forces and legal concerns limited the scope of the enacted clawback provisions — both in the scope of compensation that could be clawed back, as well as narrowing the conditions under which this correction could take place.

Now, here we are again, with a combination of mismanagement and inadequate regulation leading to further bank failures, including the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. In his testimony of March 28, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision, Michael S. Barr, concluded that “SVB’s failure is a textbook case of mismanagement.” Later, he stated that although regulators had identified multiple risks at SVB, “it is not the job of supervisors to fix the issues identified; it is the job of the bank’s senior management and board of directors to fix its problems.” But if that is the case, regulators need to implement stronger direct incentives to ensure management and boards act prudently.

It is time that we have clear and enforceable laws and regulations that hold leaders responsible for their failed institutions by forcing them to relinquish inappropriate personal gains — with their excessive compensation, ill-begotten bonuses, and stock sale proceeds being clawed back or taxed. Ensuring that executives face personal loss should help limit risk taking as an institution addresses a challenging balance sheet.

To that end, the Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act introduced Wednesday by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is a positive step — though I have a few suggested modifications. First, reduce the proposed clawback period from five years to two, for better alignment with the management decisions immediately before the bank’s failure. Second, focus on executive management and board members (the proposed language could reach too deep into junior ranks). Finally, limit the clawback to bonuses, stock sales and excessive compensation — determined on a normalized basis — during this two year period. All of this should make the bill more politically acceptable and clarify market incentives and guidelines, too, without diluting its fundamental impact.

If Barr is correct that regulators cannot effectively correct poor bank management, then we need direct incentives to ensure that management and board members know they will not benefit from mismanagement, and that the forces of greed and fear are appropriately balanced.

