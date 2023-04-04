Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 2 Retropolis article on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sermon in D.C., “55 years ago this weekend, King gave a last sermon in D.C.,” was very well done. I had the good fortune to attend that inspiring sermon, as well as the not-so-good fortune to witness the events that ensued.

The Washington National Cathedral service at which King spoke began with a processional hymn that suitably marked the importance of the event, based on a James Russell Lowell poem that opened with the words “Once to every man and nation, comes the moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side.” King’s sermon was an eloquent critique of the moral issues around the United States fighting the war in Vietnam. It was a glorious spring day, with the cherry blossoms in full bloom. That evening, President Lyndon B. Johnson shocked us by announcing that he would not run for reelection.

On April 4, King was assassinated in Memphis, and the riots in D.C. began.

For the remainder of the week, the streets of Washington were patrolled by soldiers wearing helmets and flak vests, carrying semiautomatic rifles, driving Jeeps with barbed wire coiled on the hoods. Thousands of rioters were arrested, with hundreds of federal lawyers volunteering to assist in their processing.

Washington was a far different place after the events of the first week in April 1968. Much of downtown was devastated. Nearby neighborhoods were terrorized. Many small businesses closed forever. White flight from the city accelerated. The United States was different, too, deprived of the eloquence and passive resistance against racism that King espoused and burdened with the war in Vietnam for five more years.

Michael McGill, Alexandria

