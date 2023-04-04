Helaine Olen’s reference in her March 23 op-ed, “ We should not be putting children to work ,” to the bipartisan Future Logging Careers Act seemed to imply the bill would expose young adults to life-threatening risks. The legislation simply mirrors the same fair labor laws that already apply to farming families. The legislation allows for family businesses to train the next generation so they can carry on the proud tradition and heritage.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics findings break down the statistical data and categorize the injury incidents by activity and demographic. That further analysis revealed that 90 percent occur with “non-mechanized” (chainsaws) operation and transportation activities that are not authorized in this legislation. The inherent risks in the logging industry are not within the activities that this legislation supports. When you know the facts, the situation looks different.