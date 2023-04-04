I appreciated hearing in Bina Venkataraman’s March 30 Thursday Opinion column, “ What readers tell us they want from social media in the future ,” about the future of social media. Though ideas spanned from creating a wilder space resembling the dawn of social media to creating a space to amplify civic heroes over influencers, there was something notable that was missing from the article.

That something is the voice of the younger generation. Social media has been a place where I, as a member of Gen Z, have been able to express myself from a very young age. It is something that I’ve seen adapt and change from year to year, and there are many new and growing social media platforms that address many of the concerns in the column.

From Shuffles by Pinterest to BeReal to EarBuds to Locket, there are many different types of social media platforms that speak to many of these expressed concerns. We have spaces that are small and intimate where people can share pictures or ideas that mean the most to them with a group of people who will listen. There are ways to connect with long-distance friends and family without having to venture out into the toxic wasteland that is Twitter. You just have to find them. The best bet is to speak with the youths.